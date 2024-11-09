Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

PHOTOS: Football vs. No. 4 Miami

Share

PHOTOS: Football vs. No. 4 Miami

Danny Karnik photos

2024 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Final Game Tickets Available

Tickets for Georgia Tech’s final home game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 – Nov. 21 vs. NC State – are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on XFacebookInstagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Football VIDEO: Cinematic Recap - Football vs. No. 4 Miami (Fla.)

Us Against The World: Jackets take down previously unbeaten Hurricanes, 28-23

VIDEO: Cinematic Recap - Football vs. No. 4 Miami (Fla.)
Football Tech Drops No. 4 Miami (Fla.), 28-23

Jackets knock Hurricanes from the ranks of the unbeaten with historic win at Bobby Dodd Stadium

Tech Drops No. 4 Miami (Fla.), 28-23
Football The Last Word Before Game 10 vs. Miami

Noon kickoff for homecoming at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (TV: ESPN)

The Last Word Before Game 10 vs. Miami
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets