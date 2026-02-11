Peach Pack and Prorated Tickets Available Now

The Peach Pack starts at $20 for general admission seating. Peach Pack tickets are available now through March 24.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball is excited to announce the Peach Pack which allows fans to catch the Yellow Jackets take on fellow Georgia teams West Georgia (March 24), Georgia State (March 25), Mercer (April 1), Georgia Southern (April 15).

UP NEXT Tech softball are set to hit the road for its first road games of the season at the Florida Classic in Gainesville, Fla. Feb. 13-15. The Yellow Jackets will return to Mewborn to host College of Charleston, Georgia State, Purdue, and Yale Feb. 19 -22.

Fans are now able to purchase prorated season tickets for the remainder of the 2026 season. Take advantage of this limited time deal running from Feb. 11 th -19 th .

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

Tech fans are able purchase single game tickets to all of the 2026 contests at Mewborn. Pricing for the 34-game softball home schedule starts at just $10.00 (plus applicable taxes and fees). Fans can also now purchase and donate a 2026 season ticket for a military member or first responder.

The Saturday ACC ticket plan allows fans to catch all of the ACC action at Mewborn every Saturday through the 2026 season. This plan includes general admission seating in the stands to watch the Yellow Jackets host Notre Dame, Duke, Boston College, and Florida State.

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM). General admission season tickets start at just $80.00 and all chairback seating is now sold out for the 2026 season.

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu !

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Schedule Highlights

Tech’s 2026 schedule includes matches against top-ranked contenders from 2025 including No. 7 Florida, No. 9 Florida State, No. 11 Clemson, No. 14 Alabama, No. 17 Georgia, No. 20 Virginia Tech, No. 21 Duke, and No. 23 Mississippi State. The Jackets will take on participants from the 2025 NCAA Tournament including six from the Regional round, one from the Super Regional round, and two from the Women’s College World Series.

Return of the Jackets

Tech softball is set to return a core group for the 2026 season including infielders Gracyn Tucker and Addison Leschber along with outfielders Alyssa Willer and Paige Vukadinovich. In the circle, Tech fans can anticipate seeing the return of Makayla Coffield and Sydnie Watts as well as Reese Hunter behind the plate. The Jackets return to play following the 2025 season where Tech had three top-25 wins, including its first top-15 win since 2012, and punched its ticket to the NCAA Regionals for the first time since 2022. Ahead of the 2026 season, Tech softball has added nine freshman and four transfers, two from JMU, one from Kennesaw State, and even one from ACC opponent Cal.

Head coach Aileen Morales returns for her ninth season on The Flats in 2025-2026 as assistant coaches Erin Dixson returns for her third season overseeing the pitching staff and Deven Boland resumes his assistant coach position, focusing on the Jackets’ hitting. Assistant coach Megan Hill returns for her second season serving as the program’s outfield coach and point of contact for recruiting, as does Mya Knuteson, who assumes the role of Director of Operations for the Yellow Jackets.

Clear Bag Policy

Tech fans should anticipate seeing the clear bag policy return for the 2026 season. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

