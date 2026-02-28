Parking Info for Saturday, Feb. 28

THE FLATS – An exciting day of contests is on tap for The Flats on Saturday, Feb. 28, as Georgia Tech men’s basketball hosts Florida State (12 p.m.), baseball welcomes Northwestern (2 p.m.) and softball hosts Notre Dame (3 p.m.).

Parking information for all events is below (click HERE for a Georgia Tech campus parking map):

Men’s Basketball vs. Florida State (12 p.m. – McCamish Pavilion)

Standard men’s basketball parking regulations and availability will be in effect. All season parking passes will be honored. Click HERE to purchase men’s basketball parking.

Baseball vs. Northwestern (2 p.m. – Mac Nease Baseball Park)

Season passes will be honored. Baseball patrons can pre-purchase single-game parking passes in the Klaus Deck (E40) on Ferst Drive – click HERE to purchase. Drive-up parking at the Klaus Deck on gameday will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Softball vs. Notre Dame (3 p.m. – Mewborn Field)

Softball patrons should park in the Family Housing Deck (ER66) off Holly Street.

Tickets for all four of Saturday’s exciting events on The Flats are available and can be purchased at ramblinwreck.com/tickets.