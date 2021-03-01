Parada Named ACC Player of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech baseball’s true freshman catcher Kevin Parada was named ACC Player of the Week after helping the Yellow Jackets to its first 3-0 start in conference play since 2011, the league announced Monday.

Parada went a blistering 10-for-16 at the plate to lead Georgia Tech to a 4-0 week, including a three-game road sweep of No. 8 NC State in the opening ACC series for both teams. Parada began the week 8-for-8 at the plate. Of his 10 hits, five were for extra bases (two doubles, one triple and two home runs), and he fell one hit shy of the cycle versus the Wolfpack in his first career ACC game.

The Pasadena, Calif. native also drew three walks, slugged 1.250 and registered a .684 on-base percentage in the Yellow Jackets’ four wins. Through six games of 2021, Parada leads all ACC freshmen and is second overall in hitting (.524), is second overall in RBI (10), slugging (1.048) and on-base percentage (.615).

Parada also leads nationally among freshmen with at least 20 at-bats in hitting, on-base percentage and slugging.

The 10th-ranked Yellow Jackets return to Mac Nease Baseball Park for an eight-game homestand, beginning with Georgia State on Wednesday, March 3 at 4 p.m. Tech will then host No. 1 Louisville on March 5-7 in a top-10 showdown. Friday and Saturday will begin at 4 p.m. and 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, with Sunday airing live on ACC Network at 3 p.m. All games will be available on WREK 91.1 FM.

