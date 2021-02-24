Parada Career Day Powers Tech Past Mercer

Box Score (.pdf) | Photo Gallery

THE FLATS – A strong showing from the bottom of the order, including a 4-for-4 day from freshman catcher Kevin Parada, gave No. 15 Georgia Tech all it needed to down Mercer 7-3 on Wednesday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park.

The Yellow Jackets (3-1) got nine hits from spots 6-9 of its batting order, while holding the Bears (3-1) to just five hits overall.

Parada was a perfect 4-for-4 on the day with a double and home run for four RBI total on the day. Behind him was two-hit performances for Luke Waddell, Drew Compton, Tres Gonzalez and Stephen Reid, who also had his second home run of the season.

On the mound, starter RHP Cort Roedig pitched 3.0 shutout innings to start before LHP Joseph Mannelly (1-0) took it the next two frames without surrendering a hit. Tech pitched into some trouble in the ninth before LHP Luke Bartnicki got them out for a one-pitch save – his second of his career.

Mercer was led by RJ Yeager, who finished 2-for-4 on the day, while starter RHP Tommy Green (0-1) took the loss, allowing four runs and one walk in 1.1 innings of work.

The 15th-ranked Yellow Jackets head onto the road as ACC play comes quick this season. Tech will face NC State in Raleigh on Feb. 26-28. Games will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

