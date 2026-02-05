Opening Day Sees Tech on Top in Six Innings

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (1-0) began the 2026 season on a high note after downing Villanova (0-2) 8-0 in six innings. The Jackets’ opening day was highlighted by Madalyn Johnson’s first win pitching for Tech which featured nine strikeouts and no runs surrendered.

QUICK HITS

The sophomore’s nine strikeouts were enough to tie her career high which she set against Jacksonville State during her freshman season with JMU.

Her 6.0 innings pitched on Thursday also tied her career high innings pitched set in the same game against Jacksonville State in 2025.

Seven Yellow Jackets rounded home plate to help Tech with the 8-0 win including Raegan Wall who tied her career high for runs with two on Thursday.

who tied her career high for runs with two on Thursday. Of those seven Jackets, three saw their first runs scored in a Tech jersey. Freshman Abby McKinnis recorded her first career run as a pinch runner in the bottom of the sixth and safely made it home to give Tech its first win of the season.

recorded her first career run as a pinch runner in the bottom of the sixth and safely made it home to give Tech its first win of the season. Freshman Gracie King saw her first career start in the five hole as Tech’s designated player and had three at bats in her debut.

saw her first career start in the five hole as Tech’s designated player and had three at bats in her debut. Returners Alyssa Willer and Reese Hunter led the team with two hits respectively, contributing half of Tech’s hits on Thursday.

and led the team with two hits respectively, contributing half of Tech’s hits on Thursday. Tech saw its first double play of the season early courtesy of Willer in left field and Addison Leschber on first.

on first. The six-inning victory is Tech’s first run-rule win since its 10-0 five-inning win over Penn State during the 2025 Bye Weekend Tournament.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After a scoreless first inning for both teams, Tech scored its first run of the season in the bottom of the second after a sacrificed fly from Paige Vukadinovich advanced all runners on base, including Holly Medina home from third.

advanced all runners on base, including home from third. The scoring continued for Tech in the fourth as Emma Simon slammed a double to left center and advanced to third on the throw while Hunter made her way home from first.

slammed a double to left center and advanced to third on the throw while Hunter made her way home from first. Simon was quickly sent home as well after Wall hit a triple to right center off a 2-2 count. Wall scored her first run of the night thanks to a sacrificed bunt immediately after from Vukadinovich.

Gracyn Tucker nearly captured her first homerun of the season in the fifth, but settled for a triple deep into right field. Tucker made her way home and added one run to the board off a single to shallow right field from Willer the following play.

nearly captured her first homerun of the season in the fifth, but settled for a triple deep into right field. Tucker made her way home and added one run to the board off a single to shallow right field from Willer the following play. Tucker helped put the nail in the coffin in the sixth as her sacrificed fly out to right field advanced a full house on bases and gave Wall her second run of the night. Willer finished things with her next at bat as her single through the right side on a 1-0 count sent both Vukadinovich and McKinnis running home.

UP NEXT

Tech is back in action for day two of the Buzz Classic starting with a rematch against Villanova at 4 p.m. and finishing with No. 16 Alabama at 6 p.m. Both games will be streamed live on ACCNX.

