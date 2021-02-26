O'Neal, Galarza & Grimes Guide Jackets at Day Two of ACC Indoor Championships

O’Neal received first team All-ACC recognition for his bronze performance in the men’s long jump. He leapt for a new personal best mark of 7.68m/25′ 2.5″ on his third attempt to finish in third-place. This is O’Neals’ first time garnering All-ACC honors.

CLEMSON, S.C. – Freshman jumper Cameron O’Neal, junior distance runner Liz Galarza and junior jumper Taylor Grimes each earned conference honors to lead Georgia Tech track & field at day two of the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Championships. At the end of the second day of competition both the Yellow Jacket women & men are in a tie for sixth-place.

Galarza clocked in at 16:18.56 in the women’s 5000m run, racing for a personal record time and a spot on the second team All-ACC list.

Grimes also collected second team honors for her effort in the women’s long jump. Grimes hit a season best mark for herself clearing a distance of 6.08m/19′ 11.5″ on her second attempt. This is the second consecutive indoor season that Grimes has made second team All-ACC in the long jump, having finished in fifth-place a year ago.

Sophomore Anna Witherspoon teamed up with Grimes to qualify for tomorrow’s finals in the 60m hurdle, posting times of 8.42 and 8.38, respectively.

The men’s mile saw three distance runners in Alex Thomas (4:09.56), Cole Miller (4:10.45) and Nick Nyman (4:11.32) set career best times. Kayla Rose (5:04.65) also obtained a personal record mark in the women’s mile.

Freshman distance runner Katy Earwood joined Galarza in the 5000m, earning a personal record time of 17:08.22. Senior men’s sprinter Anthony Brooks was the Jackets top finisher in the 400m, coming in at 48.35.

The last day of competition begins at 10:30 a.m. (EST) tomorrow with the men’s triple jump. Mile finals kick off the running events at noon (EST).

Saturday’s action will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

A complete schedule of the 2021 ACC Indoor Championships can be found here.

