Tech Dominates at Emory Twilight

ATLANTA – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams dominated with four event wins and 10 podium places at the Emory Twilight on Wednesday evening.

Thrower Tahir Hines entered the hammer throw for his seventh and final outdoor appearance of the season before the conference meet. Hines has put together one of the most complete hammer campaigns in program history, breaking the school record at 64.50m and regularly recording 60m throws each week, only two other Tech throwers had ever eclipsed the 60m mark.

Hines launched a 60.95m throw on his first effort before a 60.48m distance on his second throw. He saved his best for last with a 61.81m effort to close out his remarkable outdoor regular season. Hines sewed up second place and held his top-10 spot in the conference leaderboard.

Lottie Chappell was the first across the line in the 800m race, finishing at 2:06.33 to secure her fourth career race victory. She earned another spot in the record book as her time became the fifth-fastest 800m outdoor time in program history. She holds the fifth-fastest program times in both indoor and outdoor 800m, now in sole possession of four top-five program marks.

The victories continued as mid-distance runner Caden Terrell sprinted out to a 46.65 and finished nearly half a second clear of the next runner to win the men’s 400m race. This marked his first time dipping into the 46-second range this season and became his personal best mark.

Sophomore Aaron Jones showed out in the 400m hurdles, earning his first-ever collegiate race win at 52.02 seconds for his third-fastest time of the campaign. Billy Carlton claimed his own event win with a 3:46.88 time in the 1500m.

Tech was dominant in both 1500m races as six Jackets finished in the men’s top-10 race; John Jessup claimed second with Matt Castronuovo setting his personal best at 3:49.63 to close out the Yellow Jacket podium. Nathan Solomon finished sixth overall in his debut appearance in the 1500m event.

In the women’s 1500m, Stella Chambless finished second at 4:25.43 for her personal best. Freshman Sadie Honig claimed sixth as senior Katie Hamfeldt set her personal best time of 4:39.87 in her final collegiate race.

Alexander Arrambide and Cooper Timberman each set personal bests in the 800m at 1:50.08 and 1:51.77, respectively, as Arrambide claimed third overall.

Georgia Tech will prepare for its biggest test of the season at the 2026 ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships beginning next Thursday through Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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