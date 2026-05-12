Jackets Set for ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams are set for competition at the 2026 edition of the ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships from May 14-16 in Louisville, Kentucky.

2026 ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Tech will open the championships on Thursday with program record holder Tahir Hines in the men’s hammer final at 3 p.m. before Aaron Jones and Sarah Noel race in the 400m hurdles prelims at 5 p.m. Joey Sandel will close out the opening day in the 10,000m final. Friday will feature Omar Arnaout in the men’s high jump at 5:30 p.m. as Kennedy Myers dashes in the women’s 100m hurdles prelims with Caden Terrell in the men’s 400m prelim.

Jade Ofotan will race in the women’s 100m prelims at 6:15 p.m. before program record holder Billy Carlton and Matt Castronuovo run in the 3000m steeplechase at 7 p.m. Saturday will feature Charlie Crowder and Adaora Tagbo in the triple jump events with Kendall Ward and Kelsey Chambers headlining the women’s high jump final.

Runners advancing out of the prelims will race on Saturday afternoon beginning at 4 p.m. as Taylor Wade races in the 5000m, aiming to improve on his program best time set at the Penn Relays earlier this season. The 4x400m relay squads will close out the championships at 7:30 p.m.

The women’s squad has earned All-ACC honors in 12 consecutive championships dating back to 2013 while the men’s team has had an All-ACC performer in four of the last five seasons. Carlton and Ward both rank in the ACC top-five leaderboard entering the championships.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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