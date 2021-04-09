Notre Dame Edges Jackets in Game 1

Box Score (.pdf)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Georgia Tech baseball held a 7-2 lead late, but couldn’t hold off a rally from Notre Dame, falling 10-9 on Friday night at Frank Eck Stadium.

The No. 12 Yellow Jackets (14-11, 11-8 ACC) jumped out on top with a three-run opening frame, before scoring two in the third and fourth before the 12th-ranked Fighting Irish (14-5, 13-5 ACC) finally got on the board. Despite Tech adding two in the eight, back-to-back four-run innings by Notre Dame would prove to be the difference maker.

At the plate, Tech got three-hit days out of Luke Waddell and Kevin Parada, who both doubled on the night. Justyn-Henry Malloy also had a two-run home run in the first inning and Tres Gonzalez added two hits too, while Stephen Reid (two RBI) and Jake DeLeo (one RBI) both helped Tech add offense.

On the mound, starter LHP Brant Hurter turned in 6.0 innings of six-hit, two-run ball, before the tumultuous seventh inning. LHP Luke Bartnicki surrendered three runs in 0.2 innings before a run scored against RHP Zach Maxwell (0-1).

For Notre Dame, four had multi-hit days with Zack Prajzner having a 3-for-4 day to lead. LHP Joe Sheridan (1-1) received the win, pitching the final two innings scoreless.

Georgia Tech continues its road series at Notre Dame on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

