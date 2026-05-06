No. 9 Seed Tech Surges Past No. 8 Seed Notre Dame to Advance, 13-3

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – No. 9 seed Georgia Tech softball (30-26, 10-14 ACC) advanced through to the ACC Quarterfinals in dominant fashion with an impressive 13-3 five-inning win over No. 8 seed Notre Dame (25-28, 11-13 ACC) on Wednesday.
QUICK HITS
- Madalyn Johnson made her 29th start, 36th appearance, on Wednesday afternoon. She finished the first round game with six strikeouts across 5.0 innings of work for her 14th win and 12th complete game of the season.
- Addison Leschber was nothing short of exceptional as she went 2-for-4 with one home run, one double, and five RBI. Leschber’s first-inning home run brought her to 13 home runs this season, the third most of any Yellow Jacket this season.
- Against Notre Dame, Leschber saw her 12th multi-RBI game and ninth multi-hit game of the season.
- Alyssa Willer also had a solid offensive showing as she went 3-3 with one home run and three RBI. The sophomore saw her 100th career hit in the fourth inning as her 15th home run of the season went over the center field wall.
- Holly Medina was the only other Yellow Jacket to see a multi-RBI day as she finished Wednesday’s contest with two runs batted in. Her pair of runs batted in brought the junior to eight multi-RBI games this season.
- Outfielder Paige Vukadinovich produced at the plate as she recorded three runs, two hits, and one RBI. Her three runs brought the senior to 10 multi-run games while her pair of knocks marked her 11th multi-hit game of the season.
- Emma Simon stacked twos across the board today with two hits and two runs along with one RBI. Her career-high two doubles brought the shortstop to six multi-hit games this season.
- Tech softball remains undefeated against Notre Dame when meeting during the ACC Softball Tournament with a 2-0 record.
- Thursday’s quarterfinal game against No. 1 Florida State will be the 23rd time that the Yellow Jackets and the Seminoles have met in postseason conference play and the third time in the last three seasons.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Leschber got the Yellow Jackets on the board early with a home run sent over left center that brought Willer running home with her.
- Tech stacked another two runs on one hit, two walks, and a Notre Dame error in the top of the second starting with a double to right center from Simon that advanced Vukadinovich home from second base.
- After reaching third off a double and a Notre Dame throwing error, Hunter scored one run for Tech in the top of the third, coming home off a Vukadinovich single to the right side. Vukadinovich was sent home shortly after via a perfect bunt laid down by Wall. Simon came home for the second time as she once again was advanced by Medina’s fourth ball. With three runners on, Leschber cleared the bases with a double to left center that would give Tech the 10-0 lead.
- The Yellow Jackets finished their scoring with three runs on two hits and one Notre Dame error in the top of the fourth. In her first hit of the day, Willer slammed her 15th home run of the season 232 feet, sending Vukadinovich home for the third time.
- Notre Dame was able to avoid the shutout by stacking three runs on three hits and one passed ball.
UP NEXT
The Yellow Jackets will continue ACC Championship play on May 7 against No. 1 seed Florida State at 11 a.m. Thursday’s ACC Quarterfinals can be streamed via ACC Network.
The Yellow Jackets will continue ACC Championship play on May 7 against No. 1 seed Florida State at 11 a.m. Thursday’s ACC Quarterfinals can be streamed via ACC Network.
2026 ACC Softball Championship Schedule (All Times Eastern)
Wednesday, May 6
Game 1: #9 Georgia Tech, 13 vs. #8 Notre Dame, 3 (5-innings)
Game 2: #5 Louisville, 6 vs. #12 NC State, 5
Game 3: #7 Clemson vs. #10 North Carolina | 5 p.m. | ACCN
Game 4: #6 Virginia vs. #11 Pitt | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN
Wednesday, May 6
Game 1: #9 Georgia Tech, 13 vs. #8 Notre Dame, 3 (5-innings)
Game 2: #5 Louisville, 6 vs. #12 NC State, 5
Game 3: #7 Clemson vs. #10 North Carolina | 5 p.m. | ACCN
Game 4: #6 Virginia vs. #11 Pitt | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN
Thursday, May 7
Game 5: #1 Florida State vs. #9 Georgia Tech | 11 a.m. | ACCN | Live Stats
Game 6: #4 Stanford vs. #5 Louisville | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN
Game 7: #2 Duke vs. Game 3 Winner | 5 p.m. | ACCN
Game 8: #3 Virginia Tech vs. Game 4 Winner | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN
Game 5: #1 Florida State vs. #9 Georgia Tech | 11 a.m. | ACCN | Live Stats
Game 6: #4 Stanford vs. #5 Louisville | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN
Game 7: #2 Duke vs. Game 3 Winner | 5 p.m. | ACCN
Game 8: #3 Virginia Tech vs. Game 4 Winner | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN
Friday, May 8
Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner | 1 p.m. | ACCN
Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner | 1 p.m. | ACCN
Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Saturday, May 9
Championship: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Championship: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Purchasing 2026 ACC Championship Tickets
Tickets for the 2026 ACC Softball Championship are on sale now with tickets starting as low as $12. For more information about ticket options, information, and pricing, click here.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.