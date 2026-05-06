No. 9 Seed Tech Surges Past No. 8 Seed Notre Dame to Advance, 13-3

Thursday’s quarterfinal game against No. 1 Florida State will be the 23rd time that the Yellow Jackets and the Seminoles have met in postseason conference play and the third time in the last three seasons.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – No. 9 seed Georgia Tech softball (30-26, 10-14 ACC) advanced through to the ACC Quarterfinals in dominant fashion with an impressive 13-3 five-inning win over No. 8 seed Notre Dame (25-28, 11-13 ACC) on Wednesday.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Leschber got the Yellow Jackets on the board early with a home run sent over left center that brought Willer running home with her.

Tech stacked another two runs on one hit, two walks, and a Notre Dame error in the top of the second starting with a double to right center from Simon that advanced Vukadinovich home from second base.

After reaching third off a double and a Notre Dame throwing error, Hunter scored one run for Tech in the top of the third, coming home off a Vukadinovich single to the right side. Vukadinovich was sent home shortly after via a perfect bunt laid down by Wall. Simon came home for the second time as she once again was advanced by Medina’s fourth ball. With three runners on, Leschber cleared the bases with a double to left center that would give Tech the 10-0 lead.

The Yellow Jackets finished their scoring with three runs on two hits and one Notre Dame error in the top of the fourth. In her first hit of the day, Willer slammed her 15th home run of the season 232 feet, sending Vukadinovich home for the third time.

Notre Dame was able to avoid the shutout by stacking three runs on three hits and one passed ball.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will continue ACC Championship play on May 7 against No. 1 seed Florida State at 11 a.m. Thursday’s ACC Quarterfinals can be streamed via ACC Network.

2026 ACC Softball Championship Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Wednesday, May 6

Game 1: #9 Georgia Tech, 13 vs. #8 Notre Dame, 3 (5-innings)

Game 2: #5 Louisville, 6 vs. #12 NC State, 5

Game 3: #7 Clemson vs. #10 North Carolina | 5 p.m. | ACCN

Game 4: #6 Virginia vs. #11 Pitt | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Thursday, May 7

Game 5: #1 Florida State vs. #9 Georgia Tech | 11 a.m. |Live Stats

Game 6: #4 Stanford vs. #5 Louisville | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN

Game 7: #2 Duke vs. Game 3 Winner | 5 p.m. | ACCN

Game 8: #3 Virginia Tech vs. Game 4 Winner | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN Game 5: #1 Florida State vs.| 11 a.m. | ACCN Game 6: #4 Stanford vs. #5 Louisville | 1:30 p.m. | ACCNGame 7: #2 Duke vs. Game 3 Winner | 5 p.m. | ACCNGame 8: #3 Virginia Tech vs. Game 4 Winner | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Friday, May 8

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner | 1 p.m. | ACCN

Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Saturday, May 9

Championship: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Purchasing 2026 ACC Championship Tickets

Tickets for the 2026 ACC Softball Championship are on sale now with tickets starting as low as $12. For more information about ticket options, information, and pricing, click here

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.