No. 3 Seed Tech Set to Open NCAA Regionals Against No. 2 Seed Florida Atlantic

THE FLATS – No. 3 seed Georgia Tech softball (27-22, 10-11 ACC) will begin its 13th NCAA Tournament run against No. 2 seed Florida Atlantic (44-10, 23-4 AAC) on Friday at 2 p.m. at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

Tech’s 2025 Regional appearance is the second under the direction of head coach Aileen Morales after the 2022 team was able to earn a No. 2 seed following its 38-18 season.

Regional Information

Gainesville Regional – Gainesville, Florida

May 16 Game 1: Georgia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic | 2 p.m. | ESPNU Game 2: Mercer vs. No. 3 Florida | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+ May 17 Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 | 12 p.m. | TV TBD Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 | 2:30 p.m. | TV TBD Loser eliminated Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 | 5 p.m. | TV TBD Loser eliminated May 18 Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 | 1 p.m. | TV TBD Game 7 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD | 3:30 p.m. | TV TBD



QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

The regular season concluded with freshman Alyssa Willer leading the team in batting average (.354), on base percentage (.496), and slugging percentage (.636).

Willer’s strong percentages through the 2025 season overall were enough to earn her not only a spot on the ACC All-Freshman team, but also All-ACC Third Team honors.

Gracyn Tucker remains one of Tech’s biggest threats on offense with a 144 at bats, 34 runs, 44 hits, five doubles, 12 home runs, 40 RBI, and 84 total bases. Her aggressive swing was enough to earn the redshirt freshman her first ACC honor as she joined Willer on the ACC All-Freshman Team.

Both Tucker and Willer finished the regular season with six home runs against ACC opponents. Tucker and Willer have each recorded three home runs this season during crucial match ups against top-25 teams.

The two All-Freshman honorees are the first since the 2022 season and bring the program to six All-Freshman honors since the award started in 2017.

Junior transfer Addison Leschber had an impactful first year as a Jacket as she enters the NCAA Tournament with a .342 batting average, .463 on base percentage, and a .586 slugging percentage along with 27 runs, 38 hits, four doubles, seven home runs, 27 RBI, and 65 stolen bases.

Leschber slammed her seventh home run of the season in the fourth inning of Round One of the ACC Tournament which ties her with Alyssa Willer for the second most home runs this season, just behind Tucker who leads the team with 12.

Her two hits in Round One brought her to eight multi-hit games this season, which is the fourth most for the Yellow Jackets this season. After being walked in the Quarterfinals she extended her active reached base streak to a season-high 12 games, which is the second longest behind Jayden Gailey (13 games).

Catcher Reese Hunter led Tech’s offense through the Quarterfinals as she went 2 for 2 with a single, a double, and stolen base. Hunter finished tournament play with three hits, one RBI, four total bases, a .750 batting average, .750 slugging percentage, and a 1.000 slugging percentage topped only by Leschber who held a 1.250 slugging percentage.

Sophia Voyles leads the Jackets’ pitching staff across the board with 12 wins, 23 game starts, 31 game appearances, 2.70 ERA, 134 strikeouts, 121.1 innings pitched, and opposing batting average (.229).

Round One of the ACC Tournament saw the senior face 21 batters and recorded four strikeouts to earn her fifth solo shutout of the season as well as her sixth complete game. Voyles nears the end of her collegiate career with six shutouts and eight complete games thrown.

Kinsey Norton and Makayla Coffield have been Tech’s go-to relief pitchers this season with Norton making 28 total appearances, 24 in relief, and Coffield making 22 total appearances, 20 in relief.

In her freshman campaign, Sydnie Watts worked her way to become one of Tech’s starting pitchers as she made 16 overall appearances, with 12 of those games being started in the circle.

Tech’s 8-0 run rule victory over Cal in the ACC Tournament was its first since the 2010 season when the No. 1 seeded Jackets not only beat No. 8 seed Boston College (8-0), but also No. 4 seed North Carolina (8-0) before they went on the beat No. 3 seed Florida State.

Friday’s contest against Florida Atlantic will be Tech’s first NCAA Tournament game against the Owls, but its ninth overall game of the series.

Despite trailing 2-1 in away games against FAI, Tech holds a 3-2 winning record when playing Florida Atlantic on neutral territory.

All of the neutral contests in the series have been played in Florida, with only one game taking place in Gainesville, which was a 13-2, five-inning win for the Jackets.

The most recent meeting between the two teams was in Boca Raton, Fla. during the 2015 season when the Jackets fell 2-0.

Tech’s NCAA Tournament History

Georgia Tech’s 2025 Regional selection marks the 13th appearance in program history.

Tech’s first NCAA postseason action came in 2002 after winning its first ACC Tournament title, beginning a run of 11 straight Regional or better appearances from 2002-12.

The Jackets won both the ACC regular season and tournament titles in 2005, 2009 and 2010, advancing to the White and Gold’s lone Super Regional appearance in 2009.

Tech was also crowned ACC regular season champions in 2011, followed by another ACC Tournament title in 2012, rounding out the totals to four regular season championships and five tournament titles.

Tech returns to Gainesville, Fla. after visiting Gator territory for its 2022 Regional run that saw the Yellow Jackets defeat No. 3 seed Wisconsin, 2-1, in game one before falling 7-1 to the hosting Gators and getting eliminated after a 7-6 loss in the rematch with Wisconsin.

Overall, the Yellow Jackets hold a 3-6 record when their tournament run includes spending time in Gainesville, Fla. while also holding a 5-3 record when playing against a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Full Steam Ahead

