No. 3 Seed Tech Falls to No. 2 seed Florida Atlantic in Game One of the NCAA Regionals

GAINESVILLE, FLA. – No. 3 seed Georgia Tech softball (27-23, 10-11 ACC) came up short in the first game of the 2025 NCAA Gainesville, Fla. Regional after falling 5-4 in eight innings to No. 2 seed Florida Atlantic (45-10, 23-4 AAC). Sophia Voyles and Makayla Coffield split time in the circle while Tech’s offense was led by NFCA All-Region Third Team first baseman Addison Leschber with two runs, three hits, one RBI, one home run, and seven putouts.

How it Happened

After a scoreless first inning for both teams, the Owls struck first with a solo home run over left center to take to a small lead in the second.

Voyles and the Yellow Jacket defense held Florida Atlantic to one run through the third and fourth before a solo home run over right center forced Tech to trail by two in the fifth.

A single to second put Leschber on base before a throwing error from the Owls advanced her to second. Back-to-back singles from Tucker and Connelly put Tech on the board. With two runners on and a 0-1 count, Simon stepped up and sent a double back to the center field wall, advancing both Connelly and Paige Vukadinovich running home for the 3-2 lead.

Coffield relieved starting pitcher Voyles to start the sixth inning and helped the Jackets sit down to Owls right off the bat. Florida Atlantic was able to get one runner on base via walk before back-to-back doubles down the left field line brought two runs in to return the lead to the Owls.

With two outs in the top of the seventh, Leschber hit a solo home run over right field off a full count to tie the game 4-4 and keep the Jackets alive. In the bottom of the seventh, Tech went on to leave Owl runner stranded at first as they finished the seventh inning with a double play.

Despite having two outs to start the eighth, Simon got on base with a single before Ella Edgmon advanced the freshman and got on base herself with a single to the shortstop. Both Jackets were left on base as a line out returned the Owls to bat.

A walk and a pair of singles proved to be enough as one final Florida Atlantic run came in and brought the game to a close.

UP NEXT

No. 3 seed Georgia Tech softball will take on No. 4 Mercer on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. with hopes of advancing to the 5:00 p.m. game. The late game would see the Jackets take on the loser between the No. 1 seed Gators of Florida or a rematch with the No. 2 seed Owls of Florida Atlantic.

