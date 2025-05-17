No. 3 Seed Tech Closes 2025 Season at NCAA Gainesville, Fla. Regional

GAINESVILLE, FLA. – No. 3 seed Georgia Tech softball (27-24, 10-11 ACC) saw its season come to a close on Saturday afternoon with a 7-3 loss to No. 4 seed Mercer (39-25, 11-9 SoCon) in Gainesville, Fla. The game ends Tech’s 13th NCAA Tournament run as a program and the second run under head coach Aileen Morales.

QUICK HITS

Kinsey Norton made her 29 th overall appearance of the season in the form of her fifth start on Saturday against Mercer.

overall appearance of the season in the form of her fifth start on Saturday against Mercer. Sophia Voyles made her 33 rd overall appearance and ninth relief appearance of the season as she entered the circle in the first inning to relieve Norton.

overall appearance and ninth relief appearance of the season as she entered the circle in the first inning to relieve Norton. Voyles finished the game with six strikeouts, bring her to 142 strikeouts this season and 271 total career strikeouts in 289.2 total innings pitched.

Red-shirt freshman Gracyn Tucker led Techs offense against the Bears, with two hits and two RBI.

Tucker’s two hits brought her to eight multi-hit games of the season.

The first baseman finishes the season leading Tech in both hits (47) and RBI (43).

The Jackets turned their 15 th double play of the season following Voyles entry into the circle.

double play of the season following Voyles entry into the circle. Addison Leschber finishes the season holding the longest reached base streak of the season after getting on base in each of the last 15 games. Her streak is just ahead of Jayden Gailey’s 13-game streak.

Leschber finishes the season leading Tech in batting average (.350) and slugging percentage (.607) while freshman Alyssa Willer finishes leading the team in on base percentage (.483).

How it Happened

With three runners on base for the Bears, a wild pitch gave Mercer its first run of the game before back-to-back singles stacked two more runs in the first.

Voyles took over in the circle for Norton in the first with the bases loaded. One final run came across for the Bears before a double play and a fly out to right closed the top half of the first inning.

Voyles kept the Bears’ offense at bay in the second and collected two strikeouts, one looking and one swinging, along the way.

Mercer posted one run in the third after a sacrificed bunt advanced the runner home from third. Singles from Emma Simon and Ella Edgmon put the Jackets on base before a single from Willer sent Simon running home from second to give Tech its first run of the game.

The senior right-handed pitcher remained in the circle through the fourth and fifth and recorded another two strikeouts, both of which went down swinging.

After starting the fifth inning with two outs, the Jackets were able to load the bases just before a Tucker single down the left field line was accompanied by a Mercer throwing error that brought in two runs for Tech.

Voyles collected two more strikeouts across the final 2.0 innings she pitched while the Jackets’ defense kept the Bears’ offense at bay through the remainder of the game. Tech saw one final batter reach first in the form of Emma Minghini who reached off a fielder’s choice.

Full Steam Ahead

