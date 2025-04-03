No. 22 Jackets Make 1st Ever Trip to Stanford

TOP STORYLINES

• The Jackets are 23-6 for the first time in 14 seasons (2011) and are ranked in Perfect Game (No. 22) and D1 Baseball (No. 25) for the second week in a row – first time since 2022.

• Tech has won eight of their first 12 ACC games, the best start to a conference season since 2013.

• The Jackets are 7-1 on the road this season, its best road start since 2010 (15 seasons). If Tech sweeps this weekend, it will be 10-1 on the road for the first time in program history (started 9-1 in 2010) and will have swept back-to-back ACC road series for the first time since 2004.

• Tech hasn’t won three straight ACC road series since 2019 (2-1 at VT and 2-0 at ND).

• GT lost its first ACC series of the season over the weekend, dropping two of three to No. 3 Clemson despite outscoring the Tigers 28-15. The Jackets achieved that run differential after an 18-2 (7) victory in the 2nd game of the series, the largest against Clemson since a 22-4 beat down on April 16, 2006.

• That 18-2 victory featured a 10-run fourth inning with four home runs – the most runs scored in a single inning of an ACC game since hanging 12 runs on Duke back on May 18, 2018.

• The Jacket bats stayed hot in the midweek, going off for a season-high 21 runs in a 21-5 (7 innings) victory over Mercer, the most runs Tech has ever scored against Mercer in a series that spans over 177 games since 1897.

• Head Coach Danny Hall is one of the Top 10 winningest coaches in Division I history – 1,434 wins – 2nd most among active coaches – behind only South Carolina’s Paul Mainieri

• Georgia Tech has replaced Texas as the only program in Division I with two head coaches in the Top 10 for career wins – also Jim Morris (5th – 1,594 – at Tech from 1982-93)

• Tech is led by reigning National Freshman of the Year, Drew Burress. He leads all of DI with a .804career slugging %. – the only player in Division I with a career slugging & above .735.

• The Houston Co. product became the fastest Yellow Jacket in program history to reach 30 career home runs – doing so in just 73 games, a full 20 games faster than the previous record holder, and 1st round draft pick, Kevin Parada

• GT leads the nation in doubles (89) and doubles per game (3.07) – the program record is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.

• The Tech offense has been the best in the ACC this year, leading the conference in batting average (.338), OBP (.441), slugging % (.582), hits (334), runs (292) and doubles (89).

• Drew Burress leads all Power 4 players with 16 doubles (2nd overall). The Jackets are the only team in Division I with 4 players at 11+ doubles, led by Burress (16) along with Kyle Lodise (15), Carson Kerce (12) & Kent Schmidt (11) with freshman Caleb Daniel knocking on the door, with 10.

• Kyle Lodise is sixth in the nation and tied for 2nd among Power 4 players (behind only Burress) with 15 doubles.

• Lodise is the only player in the nation to be ranked in the Top 20 in both doubles (6th – 15) and home runs (14th – 12)

• The pitching staff is boasting 10.95 strikeouts-per-nine innings – nearly a 2 K-per-game improvement to last year (9.2) & the 10th best rate in the nation. Tech has not averaged 10+ Ks since the COVID shortened 2020 season (10.9) and hasn’t done it over a complete season this century.

• That early bullpen success has been spearheaded by Mason Patel who became the first Yellow Jacket pitcher this century to win each of his first six appearances in a season (7-1 currently)

• He allowed his first run of the season after 22.2 innings of scoreless baseball – the best start to a season by any Yellow Jacket this century.

• Patel leads the nation with seven wins and is 2nd in 0.68 WHIP, 6th in hits allowed per nine (4.54) and 12th in ERA (1.60).

• Freshman Alex Hernandez is the only undergraduate Power 4 player with a save and at least 8 home runs this season.

• He leads all Power 4 freshman in RBI (39) and is 2nd among freshman in HR (9).

• Tech is 1st in the nation in doubles (89), 3rd in avg. (.338), 6th in OPS (1.027), 5th in hits (334) & 6th in runs (292).

• This is the first-ever meeting between Georgia Tech and Stanford.