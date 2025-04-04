No. 22 Jackets Claim Series Opener at Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. – No. 22 Georgia Tech baseball (24-6, 9-4 ACC) continued its sensational season on Friday night, taking down Stanford (17-10, 5-8 ACC), 8-6, on Klein Field at Sunken Diamond. Eight of nine Yellow Jackets in the lineup either scored or drove in a run while Mason Patel shut down the Cardinal offense over the final 4.1 innings to give GT its best 30-game start in 15 seasons, improving to 8-1 in road games.

The Jackets showed their winning mettle, coming back after falling behind 4-5 in the fourth with a three-run fifth inning, and holding on for the 24th victory of the season. Vahn Lackey had an excellent showing, hitting a home run in the second and finishing 2-for-4 with a walk, a homer and a caught stealing along with multi-hit games from Kyle Lodise and Tyler Neises.

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

Tech is now 24-6. The best 30-game start to a season in 15 years (since 2010).

The Jackets are 8-1 on the road this year, its best road start since 2010, when they started 9-1.

This was the first game all season in which Stanford has lost when scoring four runs in an inning.

Georgia Tech leads the all-time series with Stanford, 1-0 following today’s result.

This was the first win for Georgia Tech in the state of California since 1994 (defeated San Diego, Feb. 26, 1994).

The Jackets posted three doubles and continue to lead the nation, now with 92 as a team – the most doubles hit by a Tech team through 30 games since at least the turn of the century.

Georgia Tech is averaging 3.07 doubles per game this season (92 in 30 games) – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.

Tech pitching struck out 11 Cardinal bats tonight, bringing the season total to 309 while only walking 120 for a K/BB ratio of 2.575.

The Jacket arms are striking out 10.95 per-nine-innings this season, the program record for a full season is 10.00 set back in 1998.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Sophomore Vahn Lackey launched his third home run of the season and second in as many games, a solo shot to start what would become a three-run second inning.

launched his third home run of the season and second in as many games, a solo shot to start what would become a three-run second inning. It was his 7 th career home run and the first time in his career that he has hit homers in back-to-back games.

career home run and the first time in his career that he has hit homers in back-to-back games. This was Lackey’s 12th multi-hit game of the season after only doing so three times as a freshman, last season.

Junior shortstop Kyle Lodise extended his career-best on-base streak to 43 games, going 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

extended his career-best on-base streak to 43 games, going 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. He has scored at least one run in 86.7% of games this season (26-of-30) with two of those scoreless games coming in the first weekend of the year. He has scored 13 runs in his last six games, also posting 16 RBI over that stretch.

His MLB draft stock continues to rise as he now had 12 hits, 16 RBI and 13 runs over his last six games and leads the team with 16 multi-hit games this season (30 games played).

In ACC play, Lodise is slashing .424/.983/.485, all team-highs, with 16 extra-base hits (seven doubles, one triple, eight home runs). Lodise has more home runs in ACC play than two ACC teams (Boston College and Pitt) and the same number of HRs as Clemson.

is slashing .424/.983/.485, all team-highs, with 16 extra-base hits (seven doubles, one triple, eight home runs). has more home runs in ACC play than two ACC teams (Boston College and Pitt) and the same number of HRs as Clemson. He hit another double today, tying him with Drew Burress for the team lead (16). He also brought his RBI total to 40, tying him with Alex Hernandez for the team lead. Lodise now leads, or is tied for the lead, in at bats (121), runs (46), hits (48), doubles (16), triples (2), HR (12), RBI (40), slugging (.860) on-base (.503) and assists (64).

for the team lead (16). He also brought his RBI total to 40, tying him with for the team lead. now leads, or is tied for the lead, in at bats (121), runs (46), hits (48), doubles (16), triples (2), HR (12), RBI (40), slugging (.860) on-base (.503) and assists (64). Sophomore Drew Burress extended his on-base streak to 48 games dating back to last season, going 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. He has scored runs in 13 of his last 14 games dating back to March 11.

extended his on-base streak to 48 games dating back to last season, going 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. He has scored runs in 13 of his last 14 games dating back to March 11. Sophomore Tyler Neises extended his hitting streak to four games with a 2-for-4 performance tonight. He provided what would become the game winning RBI with a two-run double in the fifth inning.

extended his hitting streak to four games with a 2-for-4 performance tonight. He provided what would become the game winning RBI with a two-run double in the fifth inning. This was his 5th multi-hit game of the season after collecting just one hit over seven at-bats last season.

Freshman Caleb Daniel added an insurance run in the sixth with an RBI single. It was his 16 th RBI of the season and 13 th of ACC play, third-best on the team.

added an insurance run in the sixth with an RBI single. It was his 16 RBI of the season and 13 of ACC play, third-best on the team. Junior Parker Brosius has now reached base in six straight games with a 1-for-4 showing.

has now reached base in six straight games with a 1-for-4 showing. He came around to score twice, giving him multiple runs scored in back-to-back games for the second time in his career and first time with an ACC game involved.

Brosius has scored nine runs over his six-game on-base streak going back to March 25.

has scored nine runs over his six-game on-base streak going back to March 25. Freshman Alex Hernandez brought his season RBI total to 40 with a base hit in the first inning, putting Tech in front, and sending a boost of confidence through an already buzzing GT dugout.

brought his season RBI total to 40 with a base hit in the first inning, putting Tech in front, and sending a boost of confidence through an already buzzing GT dugout. It’s the most RBI by any Power 4 freshman this season and the second most in Division I among first-year players.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Sophomore Tate McKee made his eighth straight Friday start, pitching 4.0 innings with three earned runs and four strikeouts.

made his eighth straight Friday start, pitching 4.0 innings with three earned runs and four strikeouts. He retired six of the first seven batters he faced, four via strikeout, before running into some trouble.

Tech is 7-1 in games started by McKee this season.

this season. Junior Kayden Campbell came out of the bullpen to start the fifth inning, striking out the first batter he saw and working around a base hit and error with a second strikeout. It ended up being his fourth straight scoreless appearance out of the pen, lowering his ERA to 2.08 over 8.2 innings this year.

came out of the bullpen to start the fifth inning, striking out the first batter he saw and working around a base hit and error with a second strikeout. It ended up being his fourth straight scoreless appearance out of the pen, lowering his ERA to 2.08 over 8.2 innings this year. Campbell has recorded each of his last six outs via strikeout over his last three appearances.

has recorded each of his last six outs via strikeout over his last three appearances. Senior Mason Patel showed why he was a consensus midseason 1 st Team All-American, pitching the final 4.1 innings with five strikeouts and only one run allowed, off a SAC fly following a leadoff triple in which the Tech fielder missed a diving catch to allow for extra bases.

showed why he was a consensus midseason 1 Team All-American, pitching the final 4.1 innings with five strikeouts and only one run allowed, off a SAC fly following a leadoff triple in which the Tech fielder missed a diving catch to allow for extra bases. Patel earned the win, his NCAA leading eighth win of the season, improving to 8-1 with a save.

earned the win, his NCAA leading eighth win of the season, improving to 8-1 with a save. His ERA climbs to 1.42 over 38.0 innings with today’s results. He has pitched more innings this season than last season (38.0 in 2025 and 36.0 in 2024) while allowing 32 fewer hits, 25 fewer runs and 27 fewer earned runs while striking out five more and allowing nine fewer walks.

UP NEXT­­

The No. 22 Jackets will go for the series victory tomorrow, at 5:05 p.m. ET from Sunken Diamond. Junior Brady Jones (3-0) is scheduled to make his eighth start of the season and the game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.