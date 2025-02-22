No. 20 Jackets Welcome FSU on Senior Day

Georgia Tech welcomes Florida State for its final regular season home game of the 2024-25 campaign. The Yellow Jackets will honor its Senior Class of Kayla Blackshear and Zoe Smith prior to tip-off, as well as their senior managers. Sunday will also serve as Georgia Tech’s National Girls and Women in Sports Day game. In celebration of the day, all girls and women ages 17 and under will receive a free general admission ticket, while supplies last. The ticket promotion is only available for walk-up sales in conjunction with an adult ticket purchase.

The Yellow Jackets will look to get back to winning ways after dropping a tough decision to No. 13 NC State on Thursday. Tonie Morgan led the Jackets with a team-high 17 points and six assists, while Dani Carnegie logged 16 points. Georgia Tech took the lead in the third quarter, but strong shooting from the Wolfpack helped seal the win for NC State.

Florida State comes into Sunday’s matinee having won its last two outings against Miami and Pittsburgh. The Seminoles are tied for fifth in the ACC standings with Duke. Ta’Niya Latson, who leads the nation in offense, averages a team-high 26.2 points per game. Latson has missed the last two games for FSU. Makayla Timpson follows right behind Latson, averaging a double-double of 17.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. A total of four Seminoles are averaging double-figure scoring totals on the season.

Florida State leads the all-time series against Georgia Tech, 32-25, and has taken the last five meetings dating back to 2022. The Jackets were last victorious against the Seminoles at home on Jan. 13, 2022.

PURCHASE TICKETS FOR WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Single-game tickets for the season remain on sale. Single game tickets begin at just $10 for general admission seating and are $12 for reserved seating. Youth pricing begins at $8 per game and are available day of game, while group ticket packages are on sale for 10 or more tickets at $5 per ticket. Please contact the Georgia Tech Athletic Association ticket office for more information on group tickets at tickets@athletics.gatech.edu. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting RamblinWreck.com or by calling the Georgia Tech ticket office at 1-888-TECH-TIX.

GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.