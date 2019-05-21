No. 2-Seed Georgia Tech Set for ACC Tournament

Wednesday, May 22 • 3 p.m. No. 2-Seed GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (36-18) vs. No. 11-Seed NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH (24-28) Friday, May 24 • 11 a.m. No. 2-Seed GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (36-18) vs. No. 7-seed DUKE BLUE DEVILS (30-24) Durham, N.C. (Durham Bulls Athletic Park – 10,000)

TOP STORYLINES



• No. 2-seed Georgia Tech baseball opens postseason play and the ACC Tournament by playing in Pool B with Notre Dame on Wednesday at 3 p.m. and Duke on Friday at 11 a.m.

• Ranked No. 6 in the country, the Jackets carry an 8-2 record in the month of May into the tournament, including the final nine ACC series.

• Georgia Tech is 78-63 all-time in the ACC Tournament, winning the whole thing nine times since 1980.

• In three-game series this season, Tech was an impressive 12-2, dropping series only to No. 17 Miami and No. 1 UCLA.

• Georgia Tech also owns 11 wins against RPI top-25 rankings, more than any team but Mississippi State (14), Vanderbilt (13) and Arkansas (12) as it looks to lock up a Regional host seed.

• Tech has faced four of the top six teams nationally in fewest hits allowed/9 innings (Georgia, UCLA, Louisville and West Virginia) a whopping 10 times, and has six wins and two series victories against them.

• Georgia Tech is 4-2 against Duke and Notre Dame this season, taking two-of-three in both series. Notre Dame took Game 1 before Tech won Games 2-3 and Duke fell in the first two games before winning Game 3.

• The Jackets are starting RHP Amos Willingham on Wednesday with Friday being left TBA.

• Ready to be called upon will be LHP Connor Thomas, who leads the ACC in walks allowed/9 innings (1.56) and is second in the ACC in strikeout-to-walk ratio with a 5.47.

• Offensively, Tristin English is obliterating the ACC thus far. He currently leads the conference in ACC play in slugging (.825), and homers (11) while also ranking second in RBI (37), hitting (.381) and runs scored (32).

• Jackson Webb has also exploded at the plate. In his first two weeks of May, he’s hit .382 for 13 hits, one home run and seven RBI.

• Nick Wilhite has been red-hot in the month of May, hitting .515 with 17 hits, three doubles, a triple, two homers and 14 RBI through 10 games.

• The middle infielder combo of Luke Waddell (SS) and Austin Wilhite (2B) are still keeping order both offensively and defensively. The two have combined for 151 putouts, while also recording 113 hits and 62 RBI.

• The 3-4-5 power of the lineup has proved to be absolutely lethal at the plate. In the last 10 games, Tristin English, Kyle McCann and Baron Radcliff have combined for 14 home runs.