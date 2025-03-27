No. 19 Tech Welcomes No. 3 Clemson for Ranked Series

No. 19/25 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs. No. 3/6 CLEMSON TIGERS
MARCH 28-30, 2025 • 6 PM | 4 PM | 1 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Probable Starting Pitchers
Friday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (4-0) vs. Clemson– RHP Aidan Knaak (4-0)
Saturday – GT – RHP Brady Jones (2-0) vs. Clemson – LHP Ethan Darden (3-1)
Sunday – GT – TBA vs. Clemson – TBA
Friday – 6 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Nathan McCreary
Analyst: Bobby Moranda
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Brice Zimmerman
Saturday – 4 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Bobby Moranda
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Brice Zimmerman
Sunday – 1 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Jack Sadighian
Analyst: Bobby Moranda
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Brice Zimmerman
SERIES STATS
Overall: Clemson leads, 121-118-3
Home: GT leads, 82-46-2
Last Series: Clemson won the series last year, in South Carolina. The teo teams split a Friday doubleheader before Clemson took the rubber match, 9-3. The Jackets scored 11 runs in the final three innings of game two, coming from behind to erase an 8-3 deficit thanks to two home runs from Drew Burress and HRs from John Giesler and Vahn Lackey. The Burress bombs secured him the Georgia Tech freshman home run record with 20. He would hit five more that season to set the current record at 25.
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
TOP STORYLINES
- The Jackets are 21-4 for the first time in 14 seasons (2011) and are ranked in Perfect Game (No. 19) and D1 Baseball (No. 25) for the first time since 2022.
- Tech is outscoring opponents 33-11 in the final three innings over the last 12 games and have not trailed in a game since March 16 vs. Pitt.
- The Yellow Jackets are coming off a series sweep at Notre Dame, its first road sweep in conference play since 2022. Tech outscored Notre Dame 37-14 over those three games
- Head Coach Danny Hall is one of the Top 10 winningest coaches in Division I history – 1,432 wins – 2nd most among active coaches – behind only South Carolina’s Paul Mainieri
- Georgia Tech has replaced Texas as the only program in Division I with two head coaches in the Top 10 for career wins – also Jim Morris (5th – 1,594 – at Tech from 1982-93)
- Tech is led by reigning National Freshman of the Year, Drew Burress. He leads all of D I with a .788 career slugging %.
- The Houston Co. product became the fastest Yellow Jacket in program history to reach 30 career home runs – doing so in just 73 games, a full 20 games faster than the previous record holder, and 1st round draft pick, Kevin Parada
- GT leads the nation in doubles (76) and doubles per game (3.04) – the program record is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.
- The Jackets are the only team in Division I with 4 players at 10+ doubles, led by Drew Burress (13) & Kyle Lodise (13), as well as Kent Schmidt (11) & Carson Kerce (10).
- Burress and Lodise are third in the nation and tied for the lead among Power 4 players with 13 doubles each.
- The pitching staff is boasting 10.8 strikeouts-per-game – over a 1.5 K-per-game improvement to last year (9.2) & the 18th best rate in the nation. Tech has not averaged 10+ Ks since the COVID shortened 2020 season (10.9) and hasn’t done it over a complete season this century.
- That early bullpen success has been spearheaded by Mason Patel who became the first Yellow Jacket pitcher this century to win each of his first six appearances in a season. • He allowed his first run of the season after 22.2 innings of scoreless baseball – the best start to a season by any Yellow Jacket this century.
- Patel leads the nation with seven wins and a 0.57 WHIP. He is 2nd in DI in ERA (0.61), 4th in hits allowed per nine (3.94) and leads the ACC with 1.21 walks allowed per nine.
- Freshman Alex Hernandez is the only Power 4 player with a save and at least 7 home runs this season.
- He leads all freshman in HR (8) & RBI (37) after hitting his 2nd grand slam of the season last time out.
- Tech is 1st in the nation in doubles (76), 4th in avg. (.335), 6th in OPS (1.011) and 8th in hits (285) & 9th in runs (243).
- Parker Brosius has stolen 13 out of 13 bags this season, the 5th-most among the Power 4 without being caught.
- Clemson is the third-most common opponent in program history, with 242 games played between the two programs since 1902. The Tigers lead the all-time series, 121-118-3 with the Yellow Jackets owning the series in Atlanta, winning 82 of the 130 games played on The Flats.
Full Steam Ahead
