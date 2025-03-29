No. 19 Tech to Play Doubleheader vs. No. 3 Clemson Today

THE FLATS – Due to inclement weather in the forecast for Sunday, No. 19/25 Georgia Tech baseball (21-5, 7-3 ACC) has altered its weekend series with No. 3/6 Clemson (25-4, 5-2 ACC) and will now play a doubleheader today, Saturday March 29 beginning at 4 p.m. – the original start time for game two of the series.

Tickets purchased for the series finale, originally scheduled for Sunday, March 30, will only be honored for the second game today. Tickets must be exchanged at the box office prior to entry or exchanged for a future game.

Weekend Series Schedule: Georgia Tech vs. Clemson

Game 2 – Saturday, March 29 at 4 p.m.

Game 3 – 40 minutes following the conclusion of Game 2

Further schedule updates will be available online at ramblinwreck.com and @GTBaseball on X (formerly twitter).

