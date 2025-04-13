No. 15 Tech Sweeps Cal for 6th Straight ACC win

THE FLATS – No. 15 Georgia Tech baseball (29-7, 14-4 ACC) proved, once again, that it can win in a variety of ways, taking down California (17-18, 6-12 ACC) with pitching and defense, 4-3, to secure the series sweep inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Caden Spivey (5.0 IP, ND), Jaylen Paden (2.0 IP, Win) and Mason Patel (2.0 IP, Save) kept Cal in check for all nine innings while the offense did just enough to pull off the sweep, thanks to big days from Vahn Lackey and Drew Burress at the top of the order.

Defense was on display all game, with Tech turning two double plays, including one for the final two outs of the game. That defense extended into the outfield as well, where Parker Brosius laid out for the play of the game, making a diving catch in right to stop two Cal runs from scoring in the sixth inning.

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

Tech is now 29-7. The best start to a season in 15 years (since 2010) and tied for the fifth-best start in the Danny Hall era (since 1994).

The Jackets have swept back-to-back ACC series (at Stanford & vs. Cal) for the first time since 2011 (vs. Maryland & NC State).

This is the first time Tech has swept three ACC opponents in the same season since 2011 as well (Maryland, NC State and at Miami).

Georgia Tech leads the all-time series, 3-2 following today’s result, with Tech holding a 3-0 advantage in regular season meetings.

The Jackets continue to lead the nation in doubles, now with 106 as a team, after Drew Burress pocketed his ACC leading 19 th double of the year and Vahn Lackey secured his 9 th .

(19 – most in Power 4), (17), (14), (11) and (11). Georgia Tech is averaging 2.94 doubles per game this season (106 in 36 games) – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.

The Jackets have twice the amount of doubles that they are allowing this year: 106 doubles to 53 doubles against.

The Jackets executed two double plays, one to end the first inning and another to end the ninth. Tech has turned multiple double plays in three of its last six games after only doing so in two of the prior 30.

Tech improves to 3-2 in one-score games this season.

The Yellow Jackets were without two of their top bats as Kyle Lodise missed his fourth straight game of the year while Kent Schmidt missed his 15th game in a row.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Sophomore Drew Burress extended his on-base streak to 54 games dating back to last season, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and the game-winning RBI. He has scored runs in 19 of his last 20 games dating back to March 11.

extended his on-base streak to 54 games dating back to last season, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and the game-winning RBI. He has scored runs in 19 of his last 20 games dating back to March 11. This was his team-leading 19 th multi-hit game of the season and ninth in his last 11 showings.

double of the year, the most in the Power 4. ties teammate for the conference lead in extra-base hits, securing his 32 of the season today. Sophomore Vahn Lackey made his third-straight start in the leadoff spot today, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

made his third-straight start in the leadoff spot today, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. It was his 17 th multi-hit game of the season and sixth in his last seven games.

multi-hit game of the season and sixth in his last seven games. He extends his hitting streak to eight games, the longest of any active player on the roster.

The Suwanee man has delivered multiple base hits in his last six ACC games to raise his batting average to .361 over 18 conference games this year.

Sophomore Carson Kerce drove in half of Tech’s runs today with a SAC fly in the 4 th and a game tying single in the 6 th .He has now driven in 30 runs this season, becoming the fifth Jacket to reach the 30 RBI mark, joining Lackey , who secured his 30 th

multi-RBI game of the season, third-most on the team behind (14) and (12). Although he didn’t come across today, he has still scored 19 runs over his last 16 games dating back to March 18.

He carries a six-game hitting streak into the week, his longest of the season and one-shy of his career high.

Freshman Caleb Daniel drove in his 22nd RBI of the season in the fourth inning, beating the shift with a backside single through the infield.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS