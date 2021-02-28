No. 15 Georgia Tech Sweeps No. 8 NC State

Box Score (.pdf)

RALEIGH, N.C. – In an Atlantic Coastal Conference Opening Weekend statement, No. 15 Georgia Tech outscored No. 8 NC State 25-9 on the weekend, including a 8-4 win on Sunday on Doak Field at Dail Park, to improve to 3-0 in ACC play.

The Yellow Jackets (6-1, 3-0 ACC) also captured their first sweep of an ACC opponent on the road since 2011 as the Wolfpack dropped to 2-4 and 0-3 in the league.

Offensively, Tech was once again electric, jumping out score four runs in the top of the first, thanks largely to two doubles. From there, the Jackets at least matched any run scored by NC State the rest of the way to maintain the lead.

Austin Wilhite continued his stellar play at the plate, going 2-for-4 and hitting his first home run of the season and 10th of his career. Drew Compton had his multi-hit day off two hits and a double for two RBI, while Jake Holland (2-for 4, double) and Luke Waddell (2-for-6, double).

On the mound, Tech used six pitchers overall on the day. LHP Sam Crawford went the first 3.2 innings, allowing just a run, before RHP Ben King (1-0) dealt a terrific inning of work total, getting out of a bases-loaded jam.

NC State was led by Austin Murr, who went 2-for-4 with a double for the game, while starter LHP Chris Villaman (0-1) received the loss, allowing four runs on three hits in 0.2 innings.

The 15th-ranked Yellow Jackets will host crosstown foe Georgia State on Tuesday, March 2 at Mac Nease Baseball Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra ad WREK 91.1 FM.

Postgame Notes:

Georgia Tech improves to 77-56 against NC State all-time.

Georgia Tech has now won four-straight games overall and fourth-straight against NC State.

Georgia Tech clinched its 11 th -straight ACC series on Saturday, dating back to 2019. The Yellow Jackets’ last ACC series loss came on March 8-10, 2019.

The 3-0 sweep marks the best opening start for the Jackets in ACC play since 2011 (3-0, vs. Maryland).

The 3-0 sweep marks the first ACC sweep since Miami (Fla.) in 2018.

The 3-0 sweep also marks the first ACC road sweep since 2011 (Miami (Fla.), 2011).

RHP Chance Huff, RHP Zach Maxwell and LHP Luke Bartnicki all provided pitching relief on the day, surrendering just two runs on four hits over 4.1 innings.

