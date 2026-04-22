Nasir Whitlock Signs with Men’s Basketball

THE FLATS – Nasir Whitlock, a 6-2 guard from Brooklyn Park, Minn., has signed a grant-in-aid to join Georgia Tech for the 2026-27 season, head coach Scott Cross announced on Wednesday. Whitlock played the last three seasons at Lehigh, helping the Mountain Hawks to a 2026 NCAA Tournament postseason berth.

“We are extremely excited to have Nasir Whitlock join our Georgia Tech basketball family,” Cross said. “Naz is very, very talented, but his efficiency is what makes him elite! He has the ability to play 1 or 2 and he can pass, dribble, shoot and play out of the pick and roll. Naz definitely makes the Yellow Jackets into an ACC contender!”

Last season, Whitlock led both Lehigh and the Patriot League in scoring, averaging 20.5 points per game to help lead the Mountain Hawks to a Patriot League Tournament Championship and secure an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. Lehigh, picked to finish eighth in the Patriot League preseason poll, topped Boston University in the championship behind four in double-figures, including Whitlock, who earned Tournament MVP honors, with a team-high 18 points. The Mountain Hawks returned to the Big Dance for the first time since 2012 after securing their fourth overall Patriot League title.

Whitlock finished last season scoring double-figures in 33 of Lehigh’s 35 games, including 18 games with 20 or more points and eight with 30-plus. He was tabbed Patriot League Player of the Week a league-best four times, earned All-Patriot League first team honors and was a finalist for the Lou Henson Award, which recognizes the top mid-major player in college basketball.

Whitlock averaged 5.3 points per game his freshman season (2023-24) before doubling his offensive output to 10.5 points per game his sophomore campaign (2024-25). He tallied 20 double-figure scoring games between his first two seasons and helped Lehigh to a Patriot League Tournament runner-up finish in 2024.

In three seasons at Lehigh, Whitlock took the floor in nearly every contest, appearing in 96 games (missing one his freshman season) and starting 37, including all 35 last season. Whitlock averaged 12.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in three seasons as a Mountain Hawk, scoring 1,197 points.

Most recently, he was invited to participate in USA Basketball’s 3×3 development camp in April.