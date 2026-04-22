Nasir Whitlock Signs with Men’s Basketball

THE FLATS – Nasir Whitlock, a 6-2 guard from Brooklyn Park, Minn., has signed a grant-in-aid to join Georgia Tech for the 2026-27 season, head coach Scott Cross announced on Wednesday. Whitlock played the last three seasons at Lehigh, helping the Mountain Hawks to a 2026 NCAA Tournament postseason berth.
“We are extremely excited to have Nasir Whitlock join our Georgia Tech basketball family,” Cross said. “Naz is very, very talented, but his efficiency is what makes him elite! He has the ability to play 1 or 2 and he can pass, dribble, shoot and play out of the pick and roll. Naz definitely makes the Yellow Jackets into an ACC contender!”
Last season, Whitlock led both Lehigh and the Patriot League in scoring, averaging 20.5 points per game to help lead the Mountain Hawks to a Patriot League Tournament Championship and secure an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. Lehigh, picked to finish eighth in the Patriot League preseason poll, topped Boston University in the championship behind four in double-figures, including Whitlock, who earned Tournament MVP honors, with a team-high 18 points. The Mountain Hawks returned to the Big Dance for the first time since 2012 after securing their fourth overall Patriot League title.
Whitlock finished last season scoring double-figures in 33 of Lehigh’s 35 games, including 18 games with 20 or more points and eight with 30-plus. He was tabbed Patriot League Player of the Week a league-best four times, earned All-Patriot League first team honors and was a finalist for the Lou Henson Award, which recognizes the top mid-major player in college basketball.
Whitlock averaged 5.3 points per game his freshman season (2023-24) before doubling his offensive output to 10.5 points per game his sophomore campaign (2024-25). He tallied 20 double-figure scoring games between his first two seasons and helped Lehigh to a Patriot League Tournament runner-up finish in 2024.
In three seasons at Lehigh, Whitlock took the floor in nearly every contest, appearing in 96 games (missing one his freshman season) and starting 37, including all 35 last season. Whitlock averaged 12.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in three seasons as a Mountain Hawk, scoring 1,197 points.
Most recently, he was invited to participate in USA Basketball’s 3×3 development camp in April.
Prior to Lehigh, Whitlock attended basketball powerhouse DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis where he averaged 26 points, seven assists and five rebounds per game as a senior. He finished his high school career with over 1,850 points and owns the DeLaSalle school record for single points in a game with 52. Whitlock was a three-time Tri-Metro All-Conference selection and picked up conference MVP honors his senior season. He was a three-time section champion and two-time state championship runner-up during his career as a three-year starter and two-year captain.
Whitlock joins a signing class that consists of Kaiden Bailey (Santa Margarita Catholic/Irvine, Calif.), Moustapha Diop (Overtime Elite/Thies, Senegal), Tylis Jordan (Ole Miss/Milledgeville, Ga.) and Victor Valdés (Troy/Monterrey, Mexico).
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Scott Cross was named the 16th head coach in Georgia Tech men’s basketball program history on March 20, 2026. Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.