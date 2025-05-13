THE FLATS – Mouhamed Sylla, a four-star post prospect originally from Senegal, has signed a grant-in-aid to enroll at Georgia Tech and play for the Yellow Jackets’ men’s basketball team, head coach Damon Stoudamire announced. A 6-10, 240-pound center, chose Tech over Arkansas and Oregon, originally announcing his commitment on Jan. 16. Sylla is rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and On3. He is ranked No. 18 in the 2025 class by 247Sports, and the No. 2 center. He is the No. 14 -ranked player overall and No. 1 center according to On3. He was judged the No. 2 prospect in Arizona by ArizonaPreps.com, and also had offers from Duke, Kansas, Alabama, Washington and Arizona State.

"We’re excited to have Mo in the fold! He will impact us from Day One. With Baye [Ndongo] back along with our other post additions, we’ll have one of the top front courts in the country. Mo can guard five positions. He immediately gives us another offensive rebounder and rim runner, and he is an elite shot blocker. He’s underrated around the basket, and his offensive game will grow!"

– Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire

A native of Louga, Senegal, Sylla attended Bella Vista College Preparatory School in Phoenix, Ariz., and played on its national team. He is a member of NBA Academy Africa and the SEED Academy in Senegal, and was a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American Game in 2025. Sylla joins a Tech recruiting class is ranked No. 12 in in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 22 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. Four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite, and 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield from Pace Academy in Atlanta signed scholarship documents to attend Tech back in November.

Mouhamed Sylla highlights