More National Honors Come in for King

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.) has added more national honors to his record-breaking 2025 season as he was named a finalist for the Manning Award and a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, it was announced today. King is one of 10 finalists for the Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, after being named a Manning Award Star of the Week three times over the course of the season for his efforts in victories over Colorado (Aug. 29), Clemson (Sept. 13) and Syracuse (Oct. 25). He is the only quarterback from the Atlantic Coast Conference to be named a finalist. Created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning, the Manning Award honors college football’s top quarterback. The winner will be announced after the College Football Playoff National Championship in January.

King was also named one of 22 semifinalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which recognizes college football’s top performer that plays in, or is from, the state of Texas. This marks the second time he has been recognized as a semifinalist for this award after also earning the recognition in his first year on The Flats, in 2023. King was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week – as well as the Maxwell National Player of the Week, Manning Award Star of the Week and ACC Quarterback of the Week – for his performance in Georgia Tech’s season opening victory at Colorado on Aug. 29 in which King totaled 299 yards of offense (156 rushing, 143 passing) and a career-high-tying three touchdowns, including the game-winning 45-yard score with 1:07 left in the game. He is one of two representatives from the ACC to be named a semifinalist, alongside Virginia’s Chandler Morris (Highland Park, Texas) and one of nine total quarterbacks to be up for the award. Finalists for the award will be announced on December 9 with the winner being announced at the award banquet, in Tyler, Texas – just a short drive from King’s hometown of Longview, Texas – on January 21st.