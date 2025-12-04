More National Honors Come in for King

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.) has added more national honors to his record-breaking 2025 season as he was named a finalist for the Manning Award and a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, it was announced today.
King is one of 10 finalists for the Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, after being named a Manning Award Star of the Week three times over the course of the season for his efforts in victories over Colorado (Aug. 29), Clemson (Sept. 13) and Syracuse (Oct. 25). He is the only quarterback from the Atlantic Coast Conference to be named a finalist.
Created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning, the Manning Award honors college football’s top quarterback. The winner will be announced after the College Football Playoff National Championship in January.
King was also named one of 22 semifinalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which recognizes college football’s top performer that plays in, or is from, the state of Texas. This marks the second time he has been recognized as a semifinalist for this award after also earning the recognition in his first year on The Flats, in 2023.
King was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week – as well as the Maxwell National Player of the Week, Manning Award Star of the Week and ACC Quarterback of the Week – for his performance in Georgia Tech’s season opening victory at Colorado on Aug. 29 in which King totaled 299 yards of offense (156 rushing, 143 passing) and a career-high-tying three touchdowns, including the game-winning 45-yard score with 1:07 left in the game. He is one of two representatives from the ACC to be named a semifinalist, alongside Virginia’s Chandler Morris (Highland Park, Texas) and one of nine total quarterbacks to be up for the award.
Finalists for the award will be announced on December 9 with the winner being announced at the award banquet, in Tyler, Texas – just a short drive from King’s hometown of Longview, Texas – on January 21st.
King, who was named 2025 ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year earlier this week, has made himself a Heisman contender on the strength of one of the most historic individual seasons in college football history. He has accounted for 3,619 yards of offense (2,697 passing, 922 rushing) and 27 touchdowns (12 passing, 15 rushing) in just 11 games.
He is the only power-conference player in the nation this season, and just the fifth since 1956, to average at least 240 passing yards and 80 rushing yards per game, according to sports-reference.com. Of the previous four power-conference players to accomplish the feat, three won the Heisman Trophy (LSU’s Jayden Daniels – 2023, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson – 2016 and Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel – 2012), while the fourth, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts in 2019, finished second in Heisman voting (Jackson also averaged 240 passing/80 rushing yards in 2017, when he was third in Heisman balloting).
King leads the ACC in total offense (329.0 ypg – third nationally), rushing by a QB (83.8 ypg – fifth nationally and tops among power-conference players), scoring by a QB (8.2 ppg – third nationally and tops among power-conference players) and rushing touchdowns, regardless of position (15 – tied for seventh nationally).
King helped lead the Yellow Jackets to only the 16th nine-win regular season in Georgia Tech’s 133-year football history. The 9-3 and No. 22-ranked Yellow Jackets will learn their postseason destination when bowl selections are announced on Sunday.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.