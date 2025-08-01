Morales Named Softball on SI NCAA DI All-Quarter-Century Team Finalist

THE FLATS – Head coach and former Georgia Tech shortstop Aileen Morales was named as a finalist to the Softball on SI NCAA Division I All-Quarter-Century Team: Shortstop. Morales is one of 42 total shortstops across the last 25 years to be nominated for the honor. Five finalist will be selected via voting; click here to cast your vote for coach Morales.

During her time in action, coach Morales was one of the most swift infielders to sport White & Tech Gold. Morales arrived at Georgia Tech in January 2005 and through her first season, batted .296 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs, 32 RBI and an ACC-best 44 stolen bases in 49 attempts as a freshman, and went on to be named ACC co-Freshman of the Year and earn second-team all-conference recognition. She finished her career at Tech as a three-time all-ACC honoree as a middle infielder, earning first-team accolades both her junior (2007) and senior (2008) seasons, and was also a three-time all-region selection. She earned third-team all-America honors following the 2007 season. To this day Morales remains Georgia Tech softball’s all-time leader in games played (265), starts (265), at-bats (850) and stolen bases (154) and ranks among the program’s top 10 in runs (second – 216), hits (third – 261), doubles (t-fifth – 43) and triples (t-fifth – 10). She also holds three of the top five single-season stolen base totals in school history, including a school-record 46 as a senior in 2008. Over the course of Morales’ four-year playing career, Georgia Tech won 185 games, claimed the 2005 ACC regular-season and tournament championships and advanced to the NCAA postseason four times. She was inducted into the Georgia Tech Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020.

Last season, Morales led the Jackets to three top-25 wins, including its first top-15 win since 2012, and punched its ticket to the NCAA Regionals for the first time since 2022. She had two players receive ACC All-Freshman nods in the form of Gracyn Tucker and Alyssa Willer, who also went on to receive third team honors as well. In addition to the ACC honors, three Jackets went on to be named NFCA Third Team All-Region.

