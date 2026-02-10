Midweek Meeting Sees Tech Defeat Kennesaw State 10-2

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (5-2) saw its first midweek win of the season after downing the Kennesaw State Owls (1-4) 10-2 in six innings on Tuesday night. Alyssa Willer led Tech’s offense with three runs on four hits, two of which were home runs.
QUICK HITS
- Willer saw her first home run of the season in the bottom of the first before hitting her second home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth. Her Tuesday performance saw the sophomore tie her career high for at bats (4), for runs (3), and hits (4) while also recording a new career high for total bases (11).
- The left fielder becomes the third Yellow Jacket to record multiple home runs so far this season. She also becomes Tech’s second player to see a multi-home run game this season.
- Jayden Gailey recorded her fourth home run of the season in the fifth inning against the Owls.
- Paige Vukadinovich saw a career high three runs and tied her career high for hits with three on Tuesday. The center fielder continues to lead the team in stolen bases with her now five stolen bases this season after robbing Kennesaw State once on Tuesday.
- Kenley Hilleary made her third appearance, second start, of the season on Tuesday night. Against her former school, the senior faced 17 batters and recorded three strikeouts across 3.1 innings pitched.
- Sydnie Watts relieved Hilleary in the fourth inning and recorded three strikeouts against 11 batters faced across 2.2 innings pitched to earn her first win of the season.
- Tech softball had recorded at least one home run in five out of seven games played for far this season. The Yellow Jackets have recorded multiple home runs in four games this year as well.
- After Tuesday’s win, Tech has now won emerged victorious in each of the last eight games against Kennesaw State and leads the overall series 28-10.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Willer was able to get Tech on the board early with a solo home run over right field in the bottom of the first.
- After being shutout by the Yellow Jackets through the first two innings, Kennesaw state scored its first run of the game in the top of the third inning with a single through the left side of the infield that advanced the runner home from third.
- With the bases loaded in the bottom of the third, Gracyn Tucker was able to reach first on a fielder’s choice to the Kennesaw State shortstop, that also saw Gailey out at second and Vukadinovich reach home safely. Willer was sent home for the second time shortly after via an Addison Leschber single to first base.
- Both Kennesaw State and Tech added one run each in the fourth inning with the Owls coming home off a wild pitch and Vukadinovich coming home while Gailey reached on a fielder’s choice hit towards the KSU short stop.
- Tech continued to push offensively as they stacked five runs on five hits and no errors in the fifth inning. A single from Vukadinovich added another two runs to the board as Reese Hunter and Madi Duffel made their way home. Willer and Gailey hit back-to-back home runs over the Mewborn walls to establish a seven-run lead.
- The final run of the game came in the sixth as pinch hitter Holly Medina sent a sacrificed fly to center field to help pinch runner Abby McKinnis come home from fourth.
UP NEXT
Tech softball is set to hit the road for its first road games of the season at the Florida Classic in Gainesville, Fla. Feb. 13-15. The Yellow Jackets will return to Mewborn to host College of Charleston, Georgia State, Purdue, and Yale Feb. 19 -22 for the I-75 Tournament.
