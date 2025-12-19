Men’s Basketball Welcomes Lafayette for Saturday Matinee

Georgia Tech looks to go into the holiday break on a three-game win streak when it meets Lafayette on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets picked up an 87-76 victory over Marist on Tuesday night, fueled by a pair of double-doubles from Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Lamar Washington. Tech led by as many as 23 points in the win that saw all five starters finish with double-figure scoring totals. In the midst of a five-game homestand, Georgia Tech has two remaining non-conference games before Atlantic Coast Conference action gets in full swing.

Lafayette comes into the Saturday matinee with a 3-9 record after falling at Charlotte on Thursday night, 81-67. The Leopards seek their first road win of the season, currently carrying an 0-6 mark when competing away from home. Caleb Williams and Andrew Phillips lead Lafayette offensively, contributing 16.9 and 14.9 points per game, respectively. Shareef Jackson follows just behind at 8.7 points and a team-high 6.0 rebounds per game average. The Leopards are guided by third-year head coach Mike McGarvey and finished last season with a 13-20 overall record, reaching the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinals.