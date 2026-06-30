Men’s Basketball Adds Jackson Fields

THE FLATS – Jackson Fields, a 6-9 forward from Missouri City, Texas, has signed a grant-in-aid with Georgia Tech men’s basketball, head coach Scott Cross announced on Tuesday. Fields most recently played last season at West Virginia after spending three seasons at Troy with Cross.

“I coached Jackson his first three years at Troy and he was a huge part of 67 wins during that time,” Cross said. “Jackson is a power forward that can shoot the 3 and can score around the basket. His communication and defense are elite! Jackson will provide us another rim protector and wall up guy that will make us very difficult to score against. Bottom line is that Jackson Fields is a winner and I am super fired up to have the opportunity to coach him for his final year here at Georgia Tech.”

Fields played his senior season at West Virginia last year, taking the floor in nine contests and averaging 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game as the Mountaineers went 21-14 overall and captured the College Basketball Crown with an overtime win over Oklahoma. Fields played three seasons at Troy before transferring to West Virginia.

In Field’s first appearance last season at West Virginia, he chipped in nine points against Mercyhurst in 11 minutes of action. He followed that performance with an efficient night against Coppin State, shooting 80.0 percent from the field, including a three-pointer, to add nine points in the win. Through nine games as a Mountaineer, Fields shot 53.6 percent from the field and played a season-high 26 minutes against Ohio State in the Cleveland Hoops Showdown.

In three seasons at Troy, Fields played in 95 games and started 60, helping the Trojans to a Sun Belt Championship and NCAA Tournament berth in 2025. As a junior in 2024-25, he started 33 of 34 games to average 7.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 72.1 percent from the free throw line. The Sun Belt Player of the Week early in the season, Fields scored his career-high in prominent fashion, adding 21 points on 8-13 shooting, including 5-8 from three, in Troy’s semifinal victory against James Madison in the Sun Belt Tournament. He finished the season with 11 double-figure scoring games, fourth on the team in scoring (7.9) and second in rebounds per game (4.8).

In his first two seasons at Troy, Fields played in 61 games, starting 27, and averaged 5.0 points per game, helping the Trojans to a pair of 20-win seasons. Over his three-year career as a Trojan, Fields averaged 19.0 minutes, 6.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Fields joins Cross’s signing class that consists of Kayden Allen (Long Island Lutheran/Lilburn, Ga.) Kaiden Bailey (Santa Margarita Catholic/Irvine, Calif.), Moustapha Diop (Overtime Elite/Thies, Senegal), Colby Garland (San Jose State/Magnolia, Ark.), Tylis Jordan (Ole Miss/Milledgeville, Ga.), Ilja Kurucs (Cēsis, Lativa), Jackson McVey (Georgia/Ellijay, Ga.), Courtland Muldrew (Arlington, Texas), Víctor Valdés (Troy/Monterrey, Mexico) and Nasir Whitlock (Lehigh/Brooklyn Park, Minn.).