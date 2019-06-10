McCann, English Tabbed Baseball America All-Americans

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball juniors Kyle McCann and Tristin English continue to receive praise for their performances during the 2019 season as Baseball America named them both All-Americans on Monday.

McCann was named a second-team selection at DH, while English was selected to the third team as a two-way utility player.

A finalist for the Buster Posey Catcher of the Year award and semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, McCann finished as the ACC’s home run leader with 23 on the season, also ranking in the top five of seven other offensive categories in the ACC, including ranking third in RBI (70), walks (62) and on-base percentage (.469). He also broke Mark Teixeira’s single-season Tech record for most intentional walks, drawing 18 in 2019. A two-time all-ACC selection, the Suwanee, Ga. native finishes with 47 career home runs (tied-fifth all-time at Tech), 136 RBI and a .276 average.

A finalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year, English finished the season hitting .346 with a .427 on-base percentage and ACC-leading .701 slugging. He led the team with 71 RBI, hitting 18 home runs and 20 doubles. On the mound, he recorded six saves with a 3.70 ERA and a 3-0 record through 15 appearances. He finishes his Tech career with a .313 batting average, 58 doubles, 29 home runs and a .991 fielding percentage, while offering a 3.98 career ERA with 71 strikeouts. The Williamson, Ga. native was just the third Yellow Jacket to be named to the all-ACC first team three times, joining Jason Varitek and Eric Patterson.

McCann was selected in the fourth round of the MLB Draft by the Oakland A’s, while English was taken in the third round by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

