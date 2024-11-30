Tech Wins Second Straight, 87-68 over Central Arkansas

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball (4-3) scored second victory in a row on Saturday, defeating Central Arkansas (2-5), 87-68, at McCamish Pavilion. Lance Terry led all scorers with 25 points, the most points scored in a game by any Yellow Jacket this season, and Naithan George recorded his first-career double-double as Tech concluded its season-opening homestand with four wins.

Terry tallied the most points he’s had in a game since returning from an injury that forced him to miss the entire 2023-24 season, and just one shy of tying his career high. George delivered one of his best halves as a Jacket in the first, scoring nine points along with nine assists and three rebounds, he would finish the game with 16 points and 11 assists, his first career double-double. Jaeden Mustaf secured a season high 18 points off the bench, giving him season highs in back-to-back games after scoring 16 his last time out. Baye Ndongo rounded out the Jackets in double figures, finishing with 13 points, one rebound shy of a double-double.

Tech came storming out of the gates, scoring the game’s first 10 points in the opening 2:35 thanks to a pair of threes from O’Brien and George. The three-point barrage didn’t stop there as the Jackets poured in nine threes in the opening half, more than their total from the past two games. George was excellent as the team’s primary ball handler, making nine assists, just two shy of his career high, in 17 first half minutes with five of those nine assists leading to three-point buckets. The steady bombardment from deep, and a 19-12 advantage on the glass, helped Tech hold a 49-38 lead headed into halftime.

Central Arkansas tried to close the gap in the second period, but a timely three from Powell put Tech back in front by nine, 54-45 with 16:29 on the clock. Tech never allowed the Bears to get back within seven from that point on, growing the lead to as many as 19.

The Jackets will embark on the first road trip of the season next week, traveling to Oklahoma on Tuesday, Dec. 3 for the SEC/ACC Challenge. Tip off is set for 9 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPNU.