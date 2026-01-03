Jackets Pull Away from Eagles, 65-53

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball started the new year right, taking down Boston College (7-7, 0-1 ACC) by a final score of 65-53 on Saturday afternoon from inside McCamish Pavilion. The win improved the Yellow Jackets (10-5, 1-1 ACC) to 10-1 at home this season, the best home start in 16 years (since 2009-10). With the game in the balance and less than 10 minutes to play, the Jackets locked in for a 20-3 scoring run, turning a four-point deficit into a 14-point lead with less than two minutes remaining and claiming their first victory of Atlantic Coast Conference play.
Lamar Washington led the charge all afternoon, posting a career-high 12 rebounds on his way to his third double-double of the season (17 points, 12 rebounds). He continues to stuff the stat sheet, finishing with a team-high five assists and two blocks. He was joined in double figures by Kowacie Reeves Jr. who delivered 10 points in the second half, including six in the second half scoring run, to finish with 16 points for the day. Baye Ndongo delivered his eighth double-digit scoring game in his 11th game of the year, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Jackets dominated the transition game throughout the afternoon, outscoring Boston College 23-0 in fast break points over the course of the game and holding the BC offense to just 27.3 percent shooting from the field (18-for-66) and a paltry 13.8 percent from three (4-for-29).
The first half was all about defense, with both teams showcasing the kind of tenacity that has come to be expected in ACC play. Boston College got out to an 11-6 lead in the opening six minutes but the Yellow Jackets would ratchet up the defensive intensity from there, out-scoring the Eagles 21-6 over the next 11 minutes of game time and leading by as many as 10 points (27-17) before heading into the halftime break with a three-point cushion (27-24). Washington set the tone in the opening 20 minutes, leading Tech in rebounds (five), assists (four) and blocks (two) while playing all but 1:07 of the action. Washington led a staunch perimeter defense in the opening half as the Jackets held BC to just 1-for-15 (6.67%) from three.
The battle continued into the second half with both sides providing consistent pressure on the ball and collapsing hard on any and all drives to the rim. Foul trouble made it difficult for either team to establish much of a rhythm, until a thunderous slam dunk from freshman Cole Kirouac brought the crowd to its feet, tying the score at 46 with 7:02 remaining and sending the Jackets on what would become a 20-3 scoring run that lasted until 1:17 left in the contest. By that point, the Jackets had established their biggest lead of the game (14 points) and could comfortably dribble out the remaining time on their way to a 12-point margin of victory.
Cole World 🥶 @Cole_Kirouac
📺 @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/O2uHzPgkCb
— Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball (@GTMBB) January 3, 2026
The Jackets continue Atlantic Coast Conference play on Tuesday, Jan. 6 when they welcome the Syracuse Orange for a 7 p.m. tipoff. The game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network.
Cole Kirouac played a season-high 21 minutes and recorded a season-high six rebounds along with his thunderous dunk (Danny Karnik photo).
POSTGAME NOTES
TEAM NOTES
- Georgia Tech improved to 10-5 overall and 1-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference play with the win. The Yellow Jackets also improved to 10-1 in McCamish Pavilion, marking the best start at home since the 2009-10 season when Tech went 14-2 overall.
- Georgia Tech improved its all-time record against Boston College to 21-14 with Saturday’s win. Tech has now won seven of the past nine meetings against the Eagles.
- Tech defeated Boston College by 12 points for the eighth game this season with a margin of victory in double-figures.
- Defensively, Tech held Boston College to 27.3% from the floor, 13.8% from three-point range and 53 points.
- Boston College was held to 53 points for its second lowest offensive output this season (BC’s lowest output came in a 59-49 loss to Davidson on Nov. 21). Alternatively, Georgia Tech has now held four opponents to 60 points or less this season.
- BC was held to a 27.3 percent shooting efficiency from the field. It marked the lowest field goal percentage by an ACC opponent in the Damon Stoudamire era (prev. – 30.3 vs. Stanford, 2/12/2025). Additionally, the Eagles converted just 4-of-29 three-point attempts (13.8%) for the lowest 3-point field goal percentage under Stoudamire (prev. – 14.3 (3-21) at Clemson, 1/16/2024).
- Tech won the battle on the glass, 49-34, paced by Lamar Washington’s career-high 12 rebounds. Tech’s guards of Washington, Akai Fleming and Jaeden Mustaf combined to secure 22 rebounds in the game.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
- Senior Lamar Washington continued his strong play, recording his third double-double of the season, and sixth of his career, behind 17 points and 12 rebounds. The 12 rebounds marked a career-high for the senior who also dished out a team-high five assists.
- Redshirt-senior Kowacie Reeves Jr. extended his streak of double-figure scoring games to seven, contributing 16 points in the win. Reeves now owns eight games with 15 or more points this season.
- Baye Ndongo contributed 10 points for his eighth game of 10-plus this season, and 54th of his career. Ndongo just missed a double-double with eight rebounds.
- Freshman Cole Kirouac, who ignited the crowd with his dunk at the 7:02 mark of the second half, pulled down six rebounds to set a personal-best this season. His previous high was four rebounds against Monmouth on Dec. 6.
- Just missing a double-figure finale, Jaeden Mustaf chipped in nine points off the bench. The sophomore hit two field goals and was 5-for-7 from the free throw line.
- Peyton Marshall earned his first collegiate start, replacing Mouhamed Sylla who was sidelined due to injury.
Lamar Washington scored 15 second half points for his third double-double of the season (Danny Karnik photo).
Multimedia
Press Conferences
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its third year under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.
Season tickets for men’s basketball can be reserved here.