Jackets Pull Away from Eagles, 65-53

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball started the new year right, taking down Boston College (7-7, 0-1 ACC) by a final score of 65-53 on Saturday afternoon from inside McCamish Pavilion. The win improved the Yellow Jackets (10-5, 1-1 ACC) to 10-1 at home this season, the best home start in 16 years (since 2009-10). With the game in the balance and less than 10 minutes to play, the Jackets locked in for a 20-3 scoring run, turning a four-point deficit into a 14-point lead with less than two minutes remaining and claiming their first victory of Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Lamar Washington led the charge all afternoon, posting a career-high 12 rebounds on his way to his third double-double of the season (17 points, 12 rebounds). He continues to stuff the stat sheet, finishing with a team-high five assists and two blocks. He was joined in double figures by Kowacie Reeves Jr. who delivered 10 points in the second half, including six in the second half scoring run, to finish with 16 points for the day. Baye Ndongo delivered his eighth double-digit scoring game in his 11th game of the year, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Jackets dominated the transition game throughout the afternoon, outscoring Boston College 23-0 in fast break points over the course of the game and holding the BC offense to just 27.3 percent shooting from the field (18-for-66) and a paltry 13.8 percent from three (4-for-29).

The first half was all about defense, with both teams showcasing the kind of tenacity that has come to be expected in ACC play. Boston College got out to an 11-6 lead in the opening six minutes but the Yellow Jackets would ratchet up the defensive intensity from there, out-scoring the Eagles 21-6 over the next 11 minutes of game time and leading by as many as 10 points (27-17) before heading into the halftime break with a three-point cushion (27-24). Washington set the tone in the opening 20 minutes, leading Tech in rebounds (five), assists (four) and blocks (two) while playing all but 1:07 of the action. Washington led a staunch perimeter defense in the opening half as the Jackets held BC to just 1-for-15 (6.67%) from three.

The battle continued into the second half with both sides providing consistent pressure on the ball and collapsing hard on any and all drives to the rim. Foul trouble made it difficult for either team to establish much of a rhythm, until a thunderous slam dunk from freshman Cole Kirouac brought the crowd to its feet, tying the score at 46 with 7:02 remaining and sending the Jackets on what would become a 20-3 scoring run that lasted until 1:17 left in the contest. By that point, the Jackets had established their biggest lead of the game (14 points) and could comfortably dribble out the remaining time on their way to a 12-point margin of victory.

The Jackets continue Atlantic Coast Conference play on Tuesday, Jan. 6 when they welcome the Syracuse Orange for a 7 p.m. tipoff. The game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network.