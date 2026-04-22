Mason Patel Named to Midseason Stopper of the Year Watch List

Since recovering from an injury that forced him to miss 20 days back at the start of the season, Patel was moved back into the bullpen, where he has performed at an All-American level. In six games as a reliver, Patel has not allowed a run, struck out eight and recorded one victory with four saves. He is one of only two relievers in the ACC who has not allowed a run this season.

THE FLATS – Mason Patel (Knoxville, Tenn) has been named to the midseason watch list for the Stopper of the Year Award, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced today. Patel, who became Georgia Tech’s first-ever Stopper of the Year Finalist last season, has thrown 13.2 innings of relief this year with a 0.00 ERA, eight strikeouts and only three walks.

Patel has been known throughout the nation as one of the best relievers in the sport. Over the last two seasons, he has made 29 appearances out of the bullpen, posting 12 wins and nine saves. He was an NCBWA All-American last season, becoming Tech’s first All-American pitcher since 2019.

This season, he has appeared in all six ACC series, pitching more than 1.0 innings in every game and helping Tech to wins in all six games, including a 4.0 inning save at No. 3 North Carolina on Sunday. Patel has not allowed a run to score since Feb. 21 and leads the team with four saves this season, tied for the third most in the ACC.

His nine career saves puts him in a six-way tie for the 16th most in program history with his next save making him just the 16th Yellow Jacket in program history to record double-digits.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.