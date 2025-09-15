Major Artists Announced for Next Three Helluva Block Party Concerts

THE FLATS – Popular tribute group Radio 80s Band , country music star Tucker Wetmore and rising country-pop singer-songwriter Dasha are the featured artists for the next three 2025 editions of Helluva Block Party Driven by Hyundai. Radio 80s Band will perform prior to Georgia Tech’s game versus Temple on Saturday, Tucker Wetmore will take the stage ahead of the Yellow Jackets’ ACC showdown with Virginia Tech on Oct. 11 and Dasha will bring her talents to North Avenue for Tech’s homecoming clash against Syracuse on Oct. 25.

All three major acts will perform as part of Helluva Block Party. In its third year, Helluva Block Party has transformed the Georgia Tech football pregame experience by bringing the excitement and pageantry of Tech football to one of the most visible and vibrant areas of campus and the city of Atlanta – North Avenue. A three-block stretch of North Avenue – from Techwood Drive/Centennial Olympic Park Drive to Tech Parkway/Luckie Street – is temporarily closed to traffic on gamedays to accommodate the activities.

The pregame concerts are FREE for all fans in attendance and will be held on North Avenue, right in front of Tech Tower Lawn, just west of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. The concerts begin immediately following Yellow Jacket Alley, Georgia Tech football team’s gameday arrival on The Flats. Yellow Jacket Alley will be held two-and-a-half hours before each game – 2 p.m. for Tech’s 4:30 p.m. game against Temple on Sept. 20. Game times for Virginia Tech and Syracuse have yet to be announced.

Tickets for Georgia Tech’s showdowns with Temple (Family Weekend/First Responders Day), Virginia Tech (Hall of Fame Weekend) and Syracuse (Homecoming) can be purchased by clicking HERE (Temple), HERE (Virginia Tech) and HERE (Syracuse).

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Tickets still remain for each of the Yellow Jackets’ final four home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Sept. 20 vs. Temple (Family Weekend/First Responders Day) – Click HERE for tickets.

Oct. 11 vs. Virginia Tech (Hall of Fame Weekend) – Click HERE for tickets.

Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse (Homecoming) – Click HERE for tickets.

Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.

Additionally, Georgia Tech fans can take advantage of this week’s Hike and Spike package, which includes tickets to Saturday’s football game versus Temple at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field and Friday’s highly anticipated volleyball showdown versus archrival Georgia at McCamish Pavilion. Click HERE for more on Hike and Spike special offer.

ABOUT RADIO 80s BAND

Radio 80s Band delivers amazing vocals, incredible musicians and high-energy fun guaranteed to make the night totally entertaining for all! Their shows are performed in front of a video backdrop of 80’s movie clips filled with iconic images, fun-filled facts and historical snippets about the 80s. These visual enhancements are carefully scripted to each song and provide the audience with a total immersion into all-things-80s! Step back in time as Radio 80s Band takes the stage and delivers a totally authentic and must-see tribute to one of the greatest decades of music! From synth-pop anthems to rock classics, Radio 80s brings an electric energy to the stage playing the music that you love so much! You’ll hear greatest hits by crowd favorites like Bon Jovi, Journey, and Prince, as well as songs from other great artists like Toto, Mr. Mister, Cutting Crew, Duran Duran, Howard Jones and more! Having performed in front of thousands opening for national touring acts, playing festivals, municipal events as well as corporate and private shows, Radio 80s’ show is perfect for any environment and suitable for all ages!

ABOUT TUCKER WETMORE

With a warm vocal cut from the woods of the Pacific Northwest and an easy instinct for modern grooves, Tucker Wetmore has emerged as one of country’s most dynamic new stars. An ACM Awards-nominated singer-songwriter and headline performer who has already surpassed 1 billion career streams, the chart-topper has taken just a few years to leave a lasting mark. Raised in Kalama, Wash., the piano-playing student of country, rock, reggae and more wrote his first song after a college football injury, reaching Nashville in 2020. Kicking off his career with back-to-back Platinum “Wine Into Whiskey” and 2x Platinum debut No. 1 “Wind Up Missin’ You,” Wetmore landed on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 in 2024 with both tracks, showcasing a serene, sawtoothed-country buzz. After two features on the Twisters soundtrack, his first Grand Ole Opry appearance and a sold-out headline tour debut, Wetmore released his debut album What Not To to wide acclaim in 2025, wrapping hard-won life lessons in laid-back singalongs, and soul-scouring balladry. Already a veteran of major tours alongside Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis and more, Wetmore spent this summer on the road with superstar Thomas Rhett, following his first headlining shows across the U.S., U.K. and Europe. He’ll return to the highway for festival and headline dates across the U.S. this fall as he remains a standout “one to watch” by Billboard, MusicRow, VEVO, Spotify and the Opry.

ABOUT DASHA

Since childhood, Dasha never doubted if she’d make it in music—only when. After spending years writing over one thousand songs—including her soon-to-be platinum single, “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’),” when finally arrived. What followed was nothing short of sensational. The singer landed coveted spots at country music meccas in 2024, Stagecoach, Austin City Limits, CMT Awards and CMA Fest. Her year didn’t stop there, though. She sold-out her first global headlining tour, Dashville USA, and performed on two of the biggest televised broadcasts of the year – Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve. The song went on to become one of the most-streamed country songs in 2024 and won the People’s Choice Country Awards for Female Song. “This past year I was blown away by how many little girls were riding the rails at my shows,” Dasha says. “No one connects with perfection. For me, navigating the highs and lows of this industry means accepting that I’m going to make mistakes. This journey isn’t always going to be smooth, and the bumps along the way make for a far more interesting ride.” Dasha just released the first single from her forthcoming sophomore country project, “Not At this Party” as she prepares to hit the road for the remainder of 2025 with Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett and Dylan Scott. “This is where I’m supposed to be. I love this community…and I think you can tell I’m really excited to be here.”

HELLUVA BLOCK PARTY TIMELINE

7 A.M.

All on-campus parking areas open.

6 HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF (10:30 A.M. FOR SEPT. 20 vs. TEMPLE)

North Avenue closes to traffic from Techwood Drive/Centennial Olympic Park Drive to Tech Parkway/Luckie Street and setup for HBP begins.

5-6 HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF (10:30-11:30 A.M. FOR SEPT. 20 vs. TEMPLE)

Access to parking areas along North Avenue will be restricted for approximately one hour due to HBP setup.

4 HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF (12:30 P.M. FOR SEPT. 20 vs. TEMPLE)

Tailgating at Helluva Block Party begins! Tailgating options include:

Full-service, turnkey tailgate packages on Tech Tower Lawn and in premium spaces along Yellow Jacket Alley, available for purchase through REVELxp. For more information and to purchase a turnkey tailgate package online, visit com/Georgia-Tech.

A wide variety of food vendors that feature some of the best food and beverage that Atlanta has to offer, including Coca-Cola products and Helluvienna Lager and Ale of an Engineer from New Realm Brewing Co.

Tailgating activities feature fun for the whole family, including interactive games and activities for fans of all ages.

2 ½ HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF (2 P.M. FOR SEPT. 20 vs. TEMPLE)

The Yellow Jackets’ arrival to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field – Yellow Jacket Alley – is a centerpiece of Helluva Block Party. Fans are encouraged to line the way along North Avenue between Cherry Street and Bobby Dodd Stadium’s Gate 1 to give the Jackets a raucous reception as they enter the stadium. The team’s buses arrive at the corner of North Avenue and Cherry Street and the team proceeds east on North Avenue before entering the stadium at Gate 1.

IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING YELLOW JACKET ALLEY

As soon as the Jackets are inside the stadium, the attention turns to the Helluva Block Party stage for the pregame concert. Radio 80s Band (Temple), Tucker Wetmore (Virginia Tech) and Dasha (Syracuse) will entertain and energize fans before turning it over to Georgia Tech Marching Band for their traditional pregame show.

30 MINUTES PRIOR TO KICKOFF (4 P.M. FOR SEPT. 20 vs. TEMPLE)

Helluva Block Party shuts down to allow fans to be in their seats for Georgia Tech’s electrifying pregame activities and toe meets leather!

North Avenue reopens for postgame traffic beginning at the start of the third quarter.