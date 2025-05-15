Leschber, Voyles, and Willer Named NFCA All-Region

LOUISVILLE, KY. – Georgia Tech softball saw three Yellow Jackets earn All-South Region 3rd Team honors by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) on Wednesday afternoon ahead of Tech’s NCAA Regional run. Senior pitcher Sophia Voyles and junior Addison Leschber earned their first post season honors of the year while ACC Third Team and All-Freshman honoree Alyssa Willer added yet another notch to her freshman year campaign. The three Jackets bring Tech softball to 26 All-Region honors and while marking the fourth, fifth, and sixth athletes to do so under Head Coach Aileen Morales.

In her first season in a Tech uniform, Leschber made 44 appearances, 40 of which were game starts, serving as the Jackets’ primary first baseman. The junior sits third on the team for batting average (.342), slugging percentage (.586), and on base percentage (.463) and tied for second for home runs (7) and RBI (27). Leschber was a catalyst in Tech’s Round One game at the ACC Tournament, as she went 2 for 2 with three runs scored, one RBI, and six putouts. The first baseman holds eight multi-hit games this season, which is the fourth most for the Yellow Jackets this season.

Voyles occupied the pitching circle for the bulk of the season for Tech, racking up 23 game starts, 31 appearances, and a combined 121.2 total innings pitched. She leads the Jackets’ pitching staff across the board with a 2.70 ERA, 12 wins, six complete games, five solo shutouts, 134 strikeouts, and a .229 batting average against. The right-handed pitcher was a key piece in Tech’s ACC Tournament Round One 8-0 victory over Cal. She finished the ACC Tournament with a 1.62 ERA, 8.2 total innings pitched, and four strikeouts in two appearances. In her senior season, she was a two-time ACC Pitcher of the Week after strong performances against NC State, Mercer, and No. 15 OSU.