Late Surge Powers Tech Past Eagles, 7-4

STATESBORO, Ga. – Georgia Tech baseball scored six unanswered in the seventh and eighth innings to complete its comeback win, 7-4, over Georgia Southern on Tuesday night at J.I. Clements Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets (4-0) fell behind early, facing a 3-0 deficit after the first. But RHP Logan McGuire settled into his first start in 315 days, pitching three more scoreless innings and striking out a career-high seven hitters to keep the game in reach.
The game remained close as Tech scored on a Drew Burress sac fly, but the Eagles (1-3) responded with a run of their own. The Jackets mixed and matched pitchers getting 0.2 innings out of RHP Ben King and 0.2 innings out of RHP Dawson Brown before turning the ball over to LHP Cam Jones (1-0).
Jones dominated the Eagles’ lineup, surrendering just three hits in 3.2 scoreless innings, while punching out eight on the night in relief.
Offensively, Tech broke through in the top of the seventh when Burress lasered a single up the middle to score two to pull within one run. Then in the eighth, Trey Yunger scored Jones on an RBI single to left center. Mike Becchetti delivered the final blow with a two-out, two-RBI double to the left center gap to go ahead.
Parker Brosius extended the lead with an RBI single down the left field line to score Becchetti.
Overall, Becchetti led with way with a 2-for-2, two-RBI, two-walk night. Yunger and Brosius also recorded two hits and an RBI apiece, while Jones finished 2-for-5. Burress finished with three RBI for the night.
Georgia Southern was led by JD Kaiser, who finished 2-for-5 with an RBI. Ben Johnson (0-1) received the loss, allowing three runs on three hits in 0.2 innings of work.
The Jackets return home for five-straight games at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium, beginning with Cornell on Friday, Feb. 23. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.
Game Notes:
- Georgia Tech is now 15-1 in their last 16 matchups against Georgia Southern.
- Getting offense from all over the lineup, Georgia Tech got a combined six hits from the 7, 8 and 9-hole hitters (Trey Yunger, Mike Becchetti and Parker Brosius);
- After the first inning, Tech pitchers (Logan McGuire, Ben King, Dawson Brown and Cam Jones) combined to allow just six hits, one run, four walks, while striking out 15.
- Logan McGuire struck out a career-high seven batters on the night (prev. 6, twice – last vs. Miami (Ohio) (Feb. 18, 2023)
- Cam Jones struck out a career-high eight batters on the night (prev. 7 vs. Coastal Carolina (April 30, 2021) (while at Georgia State))
Multimedia:
Postgame Press Conference Audio (Coach Hall)
Around Social Media
COMEBACK COMPLETE!
The Jackets score six unanswered to take the midweek win 😤#WreckHavoc x #StingEm pic.twitter.com/u6oQQwkMbc
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 21, 2024
FIRE US UP CAM! SEVEN K's!@c_jones30 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/gXddEHOIzp
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 21, 2024
BROSIUS!! He rips one down the left field line and Tech extends its run to three! Four run inning!@BrosiusParker | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/iuT7hlhZNX
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 21, 2024
CHEDDER!! @BecchettiMike blasts a double to the gap to drive in two!
TECH LEADS!! pic.twitter.com/FH1sbNphZg
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 21, 2024
TIE GAME!! @treyyunger fires one to left center to bring home @c_jones30 and it's all knotted up! pic.twitter.com/UbhaM3OF7V
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 21, 2024
JONES!! His fourth strikeout of the night is MASSIVE as he keeps the deficit at one run!@c_jones30 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/d4E5p8kxaF
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 21, 2024
DRIVE EM IN!! @drew_burress08 pulls Tech within one with a two-RBI single up the middle! pic.twitter.com/0nU7Co8CEO
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 21, 2024
GOT EM! @c_jones30 gets Tech out of the jam and we're headed to the seventh pic.twitter.com/usW4iEf6Cr
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 21, 2024
T5 | @drew_burress08 gets Tech on the board with a deep sack fly! Missed a home run by INCHES!
GT 1 | GS 3 pic.twitter.com/OGCg59Whne
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 21, 2024
Career-high 7️⃣ strikeouts for McGuire as he's retired seven of the last eight batters pic.twitter.com/93Qfk1223z
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 21, 2024
1️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ as @john_giesler has a double for Tech 💪 pic.twitter.com/IErHBH4RRO
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 21, 2024
Four straight strikeouts for Logan McGuire as he's settled into the game.
Still looking for our first run as we head to the fourth pic.twitter.com/oxnNe7kRW1
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 20, 2024
Today's office attire 👔#WreckHavoc x #StingEm pic.twitter.com/t5OXXPMnjm
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 20, 2024
