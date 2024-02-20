Late Surge Powers Tech Past Eagles, 7-4

STATESBORO, Ga. – Georgia Tech baseball scored six unanswered in the seventh and eighth innings to complete its comeback win, 7-4, over Georgia Southern on Tuesday night at J.I. Clements Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (4-0) fell behind early, facing a 3-0 deficit after the first. But RHP Logan McGuire settled into his first start in 315 days, pitching three more scoreless innings and striking out a career-high seven hitters to keep the game in reach.

The game remained close as Tech scored on a Drew Burress sac fly, but the Eagles (1-3) responded with a run of their own. The Jackets mixed and matched pitchers getting 0.2 innings out of RHP Ben King and 0.2 innings out of RHP Dawson Brown before turning the ball over to LHP Cam Jones (1-0).

Jones dominated the Eagles’ lineup, surrendering just three hits in 3.2 scoreless innings, while punching out eight on the night in relief.

Offensively, Tech broke through in the top of the seventh when Burress lasered a single up the middle to score two to pull within one run. Then in the eighth, Trey Yunger scored Jones on an RBI single to left center. Mike Becchetti delivered the final blow with a two-out, two-RBI double to the left center gap to go ahead.

Parker Brosius extended the lead with an RBI single down the left field line to score Becchetti.

Overall, Becchetti led with way with a 2-for-2, two-RBI, two-walk night. Yunger and Brosius also recorded two hits and an RBI apiece, while Jones finished 2-for-5. Burress finished with three RBI for the night.

Georgia Southern was led by JD Kaiser, who finished 2-for-5 with an RBI. Ben Johnson (0-1) received the loss, allowing three runs on three hits in 0.2 innings of work.

The Jackets return home for five-straight games at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium, beginning with Cornell on Friday, Feb. 23. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.