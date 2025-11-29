Late Rally Falls Short vs. Florida Saturday

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – The first career double-double for Savannah Samuel and 24 fourth-quarter points were not enough to lift Georgia Tech women’s basketball past the Florida Gators, 65-56, Saturday in the final game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Samuel notched 14 points and a career-high 10 rebounds while leading the team with 34 minutes of action. She was joined in double-digit scoring figures by Talayah Walker (11) and Cayman Islands Classic All-Tournament Team selection Catherine Alben (10).

Alben had 28 points across both games of the Cayman Islands Classic while shooting 39.3% from the floor on a team-best 11 made shots.

Walker neared a double-double with seven rebounds as well as Brianna Turnage with nine points and eight rebounds. She also had three steals Saturday, tying her career-best.

Georgia Tech (3-5, 0-0 ACC) had 12 offensive boards in the first half and finished the day with a season-high 22. The Jackets came in averaging 12 per game this season. The Jackets also limited second-chance points for the Gators (8-1, 0-0 SEC), allowing just four while collecting 20 of their own.

FIRST HALF

The first Tech points came in a game-evening layup from Erica Moon to make it 2-2 early. Moon tied her career-high with rebounds against the Gators. Walker then sank a lay to give Tech a 4-2 lead. Samuel made a second-chance bucket to extend it to 6-2 before the Gators struck with a trey. Alben immediately responded with a quick layup to get the Jackets back up by three, 8-5. Florida took a 9-8 lead then Samuel sank a game-tying free throw, with her second rebounding off into the hands of Turnage who drew a successful and-one play, giving Georgia Tech a 12-9 lead. A couple more makes for each side saw Tech ahead 16-14 at the end of the first.

Alben scored a couple free throws for the first Tech points of the second, responding to a bucket from Florida. A scoring drought of over three minutes for both teams saw the Gators break the 18-18 tie, now at 20-18 with under five left in the half. Walker evened the game at 20 after an assist from Turnage. After a couple Gator treys, Samuel drilled a jumper that got Tech within four, 28-24, at the break.

Turnage led the Jackets with seven rebounds while Samuel’s seven points was also a team-high in the first half.

SECOND HALF

Moon scored the half’s first points on a jumper to get the Jackets down by just two, 28-26. Florida scored nine of the next 11 to take a 37-28 lead. Turnage drew an and-one play to get Tech down by seven, 37-30, with 4:30 left in the third. Florida managed to go up 42-30 until Alben broke through with a bucket to make it a 10-point game, 42-40, with under two left. Florida led 46-32 going into the fourth.

Turnage drilled a bucket to open the fourth, giving her nine for the day. Points from Walker, Alben and Ariadna Termis cut the deficit to 12, 52-40, at the 6:19 media timeout in the fourth. Moments later, a paint jumper from Moon cut it to 10, 52-42, with under six left. Termis made a pair of free throws to then get Tech within eight, 52-44. Walker drilled a jumper to get the Jackets on an 8-0 run and down by only six, 52-46, with 4:20 on the clock. The Gators made a quick basket to get back ahead by eight but was quickly answered by Samuel, now at 54-48 with under three left. Florida managed to sustain its advantage and held on for the 65-56 result.

UP NEXT

Tech is back on the road for its third SEC opponent in four games when it travels to College Station, Texas to face Texas A&M for the ACC/SEC Challenge. Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 3 on the SEC Network.

Georgia Tech is back inside McCamish Pavilion Monday, Dec. 8 for a 7 p.m. clash with Norfolk State. Fans can purchase tickets here.

