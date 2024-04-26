Late Homer Downs Jackets, 6-4

THE FLATS – A two-out, two-run home run in the eighth inning was too much to overcome as Georgia Tech baseball fell 6-4 in a back-and-forth duel to Miami (Fla.) on Friday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (25-15, 9-10 ACC) fell behind 1-0 early, but scored three runs in the fourth to take a two-run lead. The Hurricanes (19-22, 8-14 ACC) then hit a two-run home run in the fifth to tie the game at 3-3.

Payton Green’s solo home run in the seventh put Tech up yet again, but a Daniel Cuvet two-run homer in the eighth would be the final exchange.

Starter RHP Aeden Finateri went a career-long 7.0 innings, allowing just three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks. RHP Ben King (2-2) took the tough-luck loss in the eighth. RHP Brett Thomas and RHP Michal Kovala closed.

At the plate, Tech was led by Green, John Giesler and Bobby Zmarzlak, who all recorded an RBI hit for the night.

Miami was led by Cuvet at the plate. RHP Gage Ziehl (3-3) took the win, surrendering just one earned run on six hits in 7.0 innings of work.

Georgia Tech will look to even the series on Saturday, April 27 in the second game. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.