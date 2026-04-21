Kyndal Walker Signs with Women’s Basketball

THE FLATS – Kyndal Walker, a 5-9 guard from Maryland has signed with Georgia Tech women’s basketball, head coach Karen Blair announced Tuesday.
“Kyndal is exactly the kind of point guard we want in our program,” Blair said. “Offensively, she has a strong midrange game, gets to the free-throw line and takes great care of the basketball. She brings valuable NCAA experience, a disruptive defensive mindset and a toughness on the glass that you don’t always see at her position. What really stands out is her ability to control the game—she makes the right reads, keeps everyone organized, and elevates the players around her. We’re excited to welcome her to Georgia Tech.”
Walker averaged 6.8 points per game (218 total) after seeing action in 32 games with four starts for the Terrapins as a redshirt-freshman in 2025-26. In the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, she recorded a career-high 20 points against Murray State (March 20) shooting 53.3% from the floor. She also had 18 points off the bench on Feb. 22 against Purdue.
A native of Beltsville, Md., she finished third on the team in steals (35) and assists (70) in addition to providing consistency at the free throw line (80.6%).
Prior to her time in College Park, Md., Walker was a standout at St. John’s College High School, where she was a three-time All-WCAC First Team and the 2024 Washington Post All-Met Player of the Year. She helped the Cadets to three-straight WCAC titles.
Walker joins a 2026-27 Georgia Tech women’s basketball team that is returning four of its primary starting five from a season ago, the first under Blair. Tech finished with 10 victories inside McCamish Pavilion en route to a berth in the 2026 WBIT. The Yellow Jackets captured key victories over No. 18 Notre Dame, Clemson, Stanford and Miami last season.
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Season ticket renewals and new season tickets are now available for the 2026-27 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season inside McCamish Pavilion. Secure your spot today as the Yellow Jackets embark on year two of the Karen Blair Era featuring a thrilling ACC schedule and competitive non-conference slate. Courtside, reserved sideline and general admission seats are currently available. Click HERE to purchase today.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
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