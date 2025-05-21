Kyle Lodise Named Brooks Wallace Award Semifinalist

THE FLATS – Junior Shortstop Kyle Lodise (Brunswick, Ga.) was named a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award, the College Baseball Foundation announced today. Lodise continues to rack up the accolades after putting together a phenomenal season with the ACC regular season champion Yellow Jackets. He was named a semifinalist for the USA Baseball Golden Spikes award on Sunday and a all-ACC 2 nd team on Monday .

Lodise earned his place on the semifinalist chart after posting a .328 batting average with a 1.102 OPS, 20 doubles, a team-high three triples and 14 home runs for 37 extra base hits, the second most in the ACC behind only Drew Burress. He led the Georgia Tech defense with 126 assists this season and was the only Yellow Jacket to record three home runs in a single game when he went off for three HRs and a triple in Tech’s 18-7 win over Notre Dame (March 21).

The Brunswick, Ga. native is sixth among Power 4 players with 20 doubles this season, helping contribute to his 56 RBI. He leads the team with 1.12 RBI-per-game this season while also scoring 1.22 runs-per-game, the third best in the ACC. His OPS is sixth-best in the conference as he saw his draft stock rise throughout his year on The Flats, becoming one of the most sought-after prospects in the upcoming 2025 MLB Draft.

He is one of 30 shortstops around the nation to be named a semifinalist and one of five in the ACC. Lodise is the third Yellow Jacket to be named a semifinalist for this award, joining Luke Waddell (2019) and Derek Dietrich (2009). Matt Wieters was also named a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award, when it was the Player of the Year award back in 2006.

The award honors the nation’s top shortstop and will be presented by the College Baseball Foundation later this year. It is named for former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980. Wallace died of leukemia at the age of 27.

For more information on the Brooks Wallace Award, visit the College Baseball Foundation website at www.collegebaseballhall.org

Lodise and the Top-seeded Yellow Jackets have a double-bye in this week’s ACC Tournament and open postseason play on Thursday at 3 p.m. against No. 8-seeded Wake Forest or No. 16-seeded California. The single-elimination tournament will be held at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. For more information on the 2025 ACC Baseball Championship, including tickets and schedule, click HERE

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

