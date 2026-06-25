Kowacie Reeves Jr. Signs Contract with Pacers

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Kowacie Reeves Jr. has signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Indiana Pacers, joining a prestigious list of former Yellow Jackets to turn professional.

Reeves finished his collegiate career playing his final three seasons at Georgia Tech where he started all 67 games he appeared in, averaging 29.0 minutes and 12.1 points per game. This past season, Reeves led Georgia Tech in scoring at 15.1 points per game, while averaging 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

His redshirt-senior season, Reeves led the Yellow Jackets in three-pointers made (60) and was second in steals (27) and blocks (19), while shooting 45.6 percent from the field, 38.7 percent from three-point distance and 77.9 percent at the free throw line. The Macon, Ga., native finished the season ranked 16th in the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring overall after recording 24 double-figure scoring games, including eight with 20 points or more.

Reeves, who played his first two seasons at Florida before transferring to Georgia Tech, played in 127 college games in his career with 84 starts. He capped his collegiate career with 1,231 career points, including 808 at Georgia Tech.

Following his final season at Georgia Tech, Reeves participated in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, where he averaged 23 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 56.8 percent from the field and 42.8 percent from beyond the arc. Reeves earned All-Tournament recognition at the conclusion. Reeves also participated in several pre-draft NBA workouts with teams including the Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies.

An Exhibit-10 contract will allow Reeves to compete during the Summer League for a roster spot with the Pacers or G League affiliate.