Kowacie Reeves Jr. Signs Contract with Pacers

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Kowacie Reeves Jr. has signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Indiana Pacers, joining a prestigious list of former Yellow Jackets to turn professional.
Reeves finished his collegiate career playing his final three seasons at Georgia Tech where he started all 67 games he appeared in, averaging 29.0 minutes and 12.1 points per game. This past season, Reeves led Georgia Tech in scoring at 15.1 points per game, while averaging 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
His redshirt-senior season, Reeves led the Yellow Jackets in three-pointers made (60) and was second in steals (27) and blocks (19), while shooting 45.6 percent from the field, 38.7 percent from three-point distance and 77.9 percent at the free throw line. The Macon, Ga., native finished the season ranked 16th in the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring overall after recording 24 double-figure scoring games, including eight with 20 points or more.
Reeves, who played his first two seasons at Florida before transferring to Georgia Tech, played in 127 college games in his career with 84 starts. He capped his collegiate career with 1,231 career points, including 808 at Georgia Tech.
Following his final season at Georgia Tech, Reeves participated in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, where he averaged 23 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 56.8 percent from the field and 42.8 percent from beyond the arc. Reeves earned All-Tournament recognition at the conclusion. Reeves also participated in several pre-draft NBA workouts with teams including the Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies.
An Exhibit-10 contract will allow Reeves to compete during the Summer League for a roster spot with the Pacers or G League affiliate.
GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech men’s basketball begins a new era under the leadership of head coach Scott Cross. Season tickets for the upcoming 2026-27 season are currently on sale and begin at $365. A variety of seat locations are available for Yellow Jacket fans at different price points, including upper level seating, lower bowl seating and courtside seats. For an exclusive, one-of-a-kind hospitality experience, Callaway Club season tickets are also on sale.
Discounts on season ticket pricing are available for GT faculty and staff, as well as former letterwinners and GT young alumni. Please contact a member of the Georgia Tech ticket office for more information.
As college athletics continues to evolve, Georgia Tech Athletic Association’s commitment to competitive excellence and the student-athlete experience remains paramount.
The TECH Fund is being reimagined and will be applied to all season tickets instead of being tied to specific season ticket locations. This small increase will continue to allow GTAA to invest in our student-athletes, coaches and facilities.
To become a new season ticket member, please click HERE.
Season ticket members that have not yet renewed their tickets for the 2026-27 season can do so by clicking HERE.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Scott Cross was named the 16th head coach in Georgia Tech men’s basketball program history on March 20, 2026. Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.