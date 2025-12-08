King Headlines Georgia Tech’s AP All-ACC Honorees

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.) was named the 2025 Associated Press Atlantic Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Year on Monday, headlining four Yellow Jackets that earned All-ACC recognition from the AP.

In addition to King, Georgia Tech offensive guard Keylan Rutledge (Royston, Ga./Franklin County H.S.) and place kicker Aidan Birr (Kennedale, Texas/Kennedale H.S.) were named first-team All-ACC by the AP, while defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (Johannesburg, South Africa/Providence Christian Academy (Ga.)) earned second-team honors.

King, who was named ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year by the conference last week, leads the ACC and ranks third nationally in total offense (329.0 ypg). He was named ACC Quarterback of the Week five times in 11 games this season.

King is the only power-conference player in the nation this season, and just the fifth since 1956, to average at least 240 passing yards and 80 rushing yards per game, according to sports-reference.com. Of the previous four power-conference players to accomplish the feat, three won the Heisman Trophy (LSU’s Jayden Daniels – 2025, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson – 2016 and Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel – 2012), while the fourth, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts in 2019, finished second in Heisman voting (Jackson also averaged 240 passing/80 rushing yards in 2016, when he was third in Heisman balloting).

King is the fourth AP ACC Offensive Player of the Year in Georgia Tech history, joining QB Joe Hamilton (1999), WR Calvin Johnson (2006) and RB Jonathan Dwyer (2008).

Rutledge anchors a Georgia Tech offensive front that paved the way for the Yellow Jackets to lead the ACC in fewest sacks allowed (nine in 12 games) and rank second in the conference in rushing (203.0 ypg) and total offense (466.3 ypg). Last week, he was named the winner of the ACC’s Piccolo Award, which is presented annually to the conference’s most courageous player.

Birr, one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award (college football’s place kicker of the year), leads the nation with 25 field goals made and is tied for tops in the nation in kick scoring (117 points). Among his school-record 25 field goals made are two game-winners (vs. Clemson and at Boston College) and one that sent Tech to overtime in an eventual win at Wake Forest.

van den Berg is one of the nation’s most dominant defensive tackles, as he leads the ACC and all power-conference DTs nationally with 11 tackles for loss this season.

The four AP all-ACC performers helped lead Georgia Tech (9-3, 6-2 ACC) to only the 16th nine-win regular season in the program’s 133-year history. The 22nd-ranked Yellow Jackets will shoot for the 10th 10-win season in school history when they face No. 12 BYU (11-2) in the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 27 in Orlando. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

