King Adds Two More Watch Lists to Preseason Honors

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech junior quarterback Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.) added two more honors to his list of preseason accolades on Thursday when he was named to the official watch lists for the Manning Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Both awards honors college football’s top quarterback.

King, who was previously named to the official preseason watch lists for the 2024 Maxwell Award (national player of the year) and Davey O’Brien Award (quarterback), and placed fifth in voting for Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Player of the Year, accounted for 3,729 yards of total offense (2,842 passing, 737 rushing) and 37 touchdowns (27 passing, 10 rushing) in his first season as the Yellow Jackets’ starting quarterback in 2023.

He was one of only two Power Five conference players with at least 2,800 passing yards, 700 rushing yards, 25 touchdown passes and 10 touchdown runs in 2023, joining Heisman Trophy winner and eventual No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Jayden Daniels of LSU, while he became only the fourth Atlantic Coast Conference player since 2000 to reach those plateaus in a single season, joining Clemson’s Deshawn Watson (2015), Louisville’s Lamar Jackson (2016 and 2017) and Virginia Tech’s Jerod Evans (2016).

King is one of seven Yellow Jackets on watch lists for national awards this preseason. He is joined by RB Jamal Haynes, who is on the Maxwell Award watch list with King, as well as the Walter Camp Player of the Year, Doak Walker Award (running back) and Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player) watch lists, OL Weston Franklin on the Outland Trophy watch list (interior lineman), PK Aidan Birr on the Lou Groza Award watch list (place kicker), WR Leo Blackburn and DL Sylvain Yondjouen on the Comeback Player of the Year watch list and DB Clayton Powell-Lee as an Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee and on the Wuerffel Trophy watch list (community service).

The winner of the Manning Award will be announced following the conclusion of the College Football Playoff in January, while the recipient of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award will be presented on Dec. 6 in Baltimore.

Georgia Tech opens the 2024 season on August 24 versus Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Georgia Tech finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in ACC play in 2023 (good for a tie for fourth place in the 14-team ACC), and claimed its first bowl win in seven seasons with a 30-17 victory over UCF in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. The Yellow Jackets return 17 starters, including all-ACC honorees DL Zeek Biggers, OL Joe Fusile, RB Jamal Haynes, QB Haynes King, WR Eric Singleton, Jr. and OL Jordan Williams.

