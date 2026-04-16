Key to Compete in 2026 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge

Greensboro, Ga. (April 16, 2026) – Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key will once again represent the Yellow Jackets in the 19th-annual Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament, held April 26-28 at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside of Atlanta. This represents coach Key’s third appearance in the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge as he looks to add to the $15,000 in charitable winnings he’s already won in previous events.

The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event will be played in two-man scramble format with Stableford scoring in an 18-hole tournament. Pairings were determined by balancing handicaps between teams and will feature 12 two-man teams that pair an active coach with a former coach (Legend).

In addition to Key, former Georgia Tech head coaches Paul Johnson and Chan Gailey will also participate in the event as Legends, as will former Yellow Jackets’ linebacker and assistant coach Ted Roof. Johnson has won the event a record-tying four times and is its all-time winnings leader with $905,000.

The current field of competitors and official pairings for this year’s Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge is projected to include:

COACH SCHOOL PARTNER Shane Beamer South Carolina Houston Nutt (Legend) Manny Diaz Duke Ted Roof (Legend) Dave Doeren NC State Steve Spurrier (Legend) P.J. Fleck Minnesota Gus Malzahn (Legend) Brent Key Georgia Tech Hugh Freeze (Legend) Dan Lanning Oregon Randy Edsall (Legend) Rhett Lashlee SMU Jeff Monken (Army) Jeff Monken Army Rhett Lashlee (SMU) Pat Narduzzi Pitt Chan Gailey (Legend) Mike Norvell Florida State Urban Meyer (Legend) Scott Satterfield Cincinnati Mack Brown (Legend) Kirby Smart Georgia Tommy Tuberville (Legend) Dabo Swinney Clemson Jim Grobe (Legend) Kyle Whittingham Michigan Paul Johnson (Legend)

This year’s field includes an impressive roster of college football greats that features six former Dodd Trophy winners, and a collective group of coaches who have won nine FBS national championships, 64 conference championships and boast 2,925 career wins.

Proceeds from the competition benefit charitable foundations selected by the coaches. Coach Key’s winnings will go to the Key Family Foundation.

To date, 61 head coaches have participated in the tournament during its 19-year history, raising a total of $3.5 million for 78 different charities and foundations. Since its creation in 2007, the event has contributed a total of $10 million in scholarship and charity, helping make Peach Bowl, Inc. college football’s most charitable bowl organization.

“We’ve now raised $10 million in charitable funds from this event and look forward to adding to that total thanks to this year’s impressive field of coaches,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said. “This annual tradition has grown to become the premier collegiate coach golf event and we’re thankful so many of college football’s biggest names have participated over the years in order to give back to various causes that have personal meaning to them.”

About Peach Bowl, Inc.:

Peach Bowl, Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization that operates the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the Aflac Kickoff Game, the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament, and manages and operates The Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank national coach of the year award. It is the ninth-oldest bowl game in the country and is recognized as college football’s most charitable bowl organization, having donated more than $70.9 million to organizations in need.

Peach Bowl, Inc Events:

Our Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is one of the New Year’s Six bowls selected to host the College Football Playoff. Over its 58 years, the game has drawn 3.45 million fans in attendance, a total television audience of 275.1 million viewers on ESPN, delivered $273.2 million in team payouts, and has created $997.4 million in direct economic impact and $59.82 million in tax revenue for Atlanta and Georgia.

Our Aflac Kickoff Game is the nation’s longest-running kickoff game and has reshaped the opening weekend in college football. With 23 games since 2008, the game has regularly hosted the nation’s top teams and has drawn nearly 1.5 million fans, 116.4 million television viewers, distributed $143.6 million in team payouts and created an additional $641.8 million in economic impact and $45.1 million in tax revenue for Atlanta and Georgia.

The Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge is the nation’s premier charity golf tournament featuring top current and former college football coaches. Hosted at the beautiful Reynolds Lake Oconee resort outside Atlanta each spring, the event has generated $10 million for the various foundations and charities supported by its coaches.

The Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank is college football’s most coveted national coaching award. Named for legendary Georgia Tech coach Bobby Dodd, The Dodd Trophy annually honors the FBS football coach whose program represents three pillars of success: scholarship, leadership and integrity.