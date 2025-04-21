Key Returns to Peach Bowl Challenge

Head coach Brent Key will represent Georgia Tech in the 18th-annual Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament, which will be held Sunday-Tuesday, April 27-29 at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Ga.

In addition to Key, the 25-player field of current and former college football coaches will also include former Georgia Tech head coaches Paul Johnson and Chan Gailey.

The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event will feature a field of 25 current and former college football coaches competing for a share of a $300,000 charity purse. Key will play on behalf of the Key Family Foundation.

This year’s 18-hole tournament will be played using a two-man scramble format with the Stableford scoring system to help balance handicaps and encourage aggressive play.

The full field of competitors for this year’s Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge is projected to include:

COACH CURRENT OR FORMER FBS SCHOOL(S) CHARITY Active Head Coaches Brent Key Georgia Tech Key Family Foundation Shane Beamer South Carolina Beamer Family Foundation Manny Diaz Duke Durham Public Schools Foundation P.J. Fleck Minnesota Row the Boat – Fleck Family Fund Hugh Freeze Auburn Global Orphan Project Dan Lanning Oregon OHSU Foundation- Knight Cancer Institute Jeff Monken Army Mission 22 Dan Mullen UNLV Mullen Family 36 Foundation Pat Narduzzi Pitt UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation Mike Norvell Florida State Keep Climbing Family Foundation Scott Satterfield Cincinnati Back2Back Cincinnati Kirby Smart Georgia Kirby Smart Family Foundation Kyle Whittingham Utah Guadalupe Center Legends Chan Gailey Georgia Tech Fellowship of Christian Athletes – Georgia Region Paul Johnson Navy, Georgia Tech Paul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation Derek Dooley Louisiana Tech, Tennessee Champions Place Randy Edsall Maryland, UConn Edsall Family Foundation Fred Goldsmith Rice, Duke Operation Resolute Jim Grobe Ohio, Wake Forest, Baylor Fisher DeBerry Foundation Gus Malzahn Florida State (OC), Ark. State, Auburn, UCF Fort Smith Boys & Girls Clubs Urban Meyer Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, Ohio State Urban And Shelley Meyer Family Foundation Rick Neuheisel Colorado, Washington, UCLA Lord Wedgwood Charity Houston Nutt Boise State, Arkansas, Ole Miss Chickasaw Foundation Tom O’Brien Boston College, NC State National Medal of Honor Leadership & Education Center Steve Spurrier Duke, Florida, South Carolina HBC Foundation

During its 17-year history, the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge has raised a total of $3.2 million for 71 different charities and foundations. Since its creation in 2007, the event has contributed a total of $9.7 million in scholarship and charity, helping make Peach Bowl, Inc. college football’s most charitable bowl organization.

Johnson is the winningest coach in the history of the event with four titles and $897,500 in winnings contributed to charities. His winnings are over $250,000 more than the next most-successful coach in even history, former Georgia Tech assistant coach Steve Spurrier.