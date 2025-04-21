Key Returns to Peach Bowl Challenge

Head coach Brent Key will represent Georgia Tech in the 18th-annual Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament, which will be held Sunday-Tuesday, April 27-29 at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Ga.
In addition to Key, the 25-player field of current and former college football coaches will also include former Georgia Tech head coaches Paul Johnson and Chan Gailey.
The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event will feature a field of 25 current and former college football coaches competing for a share of a $300,000 charity purse. Key will play on behalf of the Key Family Foundation.
This year’s 18-hole tournament will be played using a two-man scramble format with the Stableford scoring system to help balance handicaps and encourage aggressive play.
The full field of competitors for this year’s Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge is projected to include:
|COACH
|CURRENT OR FORMER FBS SCHOOL(S)
|CHARITY
|Active Head Coaches
|Brent Key
|Georgia Tech
|Key Family Foundation
|Shane Beamer
|South Carolina
|Beamer Family Foundation
|Manny Diaz
|Duke
|Durham Public Schools Foundation
|P.J. Fleck
|Minnesota
|Row the Boat – Fleck Family Fund
|Hugh Freeze
|Auburn
|Global Orphan Project
|Dan Lanning
|Oregon
|OHSU Foundation- Knight Cancer Institute
|Jeff Monken
|Army
|Mission 22
|Dan Mullen
|UNLV
|Mullen Family 36 Foundation
|Pat Narduzzi
|Pitt
|UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation
|Mike Norvell
|Florida State
|Keep Climbing Family Foundation
|Scott Satterfield
|Cincinnati
|Back2Back Cincinnati
|Kirby Smart
|Georgia
|Kirby Smart Family Foundation
|Kyle Whittingham
|Utah
|Guadalupe Center
|Legends
|Chan Gailey
|Georgia Tech
|Fellowship of Christian Athletes – Georgia Region
|Paul Johnson
|Navy, Georgia Tech
|Paul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation
|Derek Dooley
|Louisiana Tech, Tennessee
|Champions Place
|Randy Edsall
|Maryland, UConn
|Edsall Family Foundation
|Fred Goldsmith
|Rice, Duke
|Operation Resolute
|Jim Grobe
|Ohio, Wake Forest, Baylor
|Fisher DeBerry Foundation
|Gus Malzahn
|Florida State (OC), Ark. State, Auburn, UCF
|Fort Smith Boys & Girls Clubs
|Urban Meyer
|Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, Ohio State
|Urban And Shelley Meyer Family Foundation
|Rick Neuheisel
|Colorado, Washington, UCLA
|Lord Wedgwood Charity
|Houston Nutt
|Boise State, Arkansas, Ole Miss
|Chickasaw Foundation
|Tom O’Brien
|Boston College, NC State
|National Medal of Honor Leadership & Education Center
|Steve Spurrier
|Duke, Florida, South Carolina
|HBC Foundation
During its 17-year history, the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge has raised a total of $3.2 million for 71 different charities and foundations. Since its creation in 2007, the event has contributed a total of $9.7 million in scholarship and charity, helping make Peach Bowl, Inc. college football’s most charitable bowl organization.
Johnson is the winningest coach in the history of the event with four titles and $897,500 in winnings contributed to charities. His winnings are over $250,000 more than the next most-successful coach in even history, former Georgia Tech assistant coach Steve Spurrier.
