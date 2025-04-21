Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

Key Returns to Peach Bowl Challenge

Share

2025 Georgia Tech Football Tickets 2025 Full-Service Tailgate Packages

Head coach Brent Key will represent Georgia Tech in the 18th-annual Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament, which will be held Sunday-Tuesday, April 27-29 at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Ga.

In addition to Key, the 25-player field of current and former college football coaches will also include former Georgia Tech head coaches Paul Johnson and Chan Gailey.

The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event will feature a field of 25 current and former college football coaches competing for a share of a $300,000 charity purse. Key will play on behalf of the Key Family Foundation.

This year’s 18-hole tournament will be played using a two-man scramble format with the Stableford scoring system to help balance handicaps and encourage aggressive play.

The full field of competitors for this year’s Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge is projected to include:

COACHCURRENT OR FORMER FBS SCHOOL(S)CHARITY
Active Head Coaches
Brent KeyGeorgia TechKey Family Foundation
Shane BeamerSouth CarolinaBeamer Family Foundation
Manny DiazDukeDurham Public Schools Foundation
P.J. FleckMinnesotaRow the Boat – Fleck Family Fund
Hugh FreezeAuburnGlobal Orphan Project
Dan LanningOregonOHSU Foundation- Knight Cancer Institute
Jeff MonkenArmyMission 22
Dan MullenUNLVMullen Family 36 Foundation
Pat NarduzziPittUPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation
Mike NorvellFlorida StateKeep Climbing Family Foundation
Scott SatterfieldCincinnatiBack2Back Cincinnati
Kirby SmartGeorgiaKirby Smart Family Foundation
Kyle WhittinghamUtahGuadalupe Center
Legends
Chan GaileyGeorgia TechFellowship of Christian Athletes – Georgia Region
Paul JohnsonNavy, Georgia TechPaul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation
Derek DooleyLouisiana Tech, TennesseeChampions Place
Randy EdsallMaryland, UConnEdsall Family Foundation
Fred GoldsmithRice, DukeOperation Resolute
Jim GrobeOhio, Wake Forest, BaylorFisher DeBerry Foundation
Gus MalzahnFlorida State (OC), Ark. State, Auburn, UCFFort Smith Boys & Girls Clubs
Urban MeyerBowling Green, Utah, Florida, Ohio StateUrban And Shelley Meyer Family Foundation
Rick NeuheiselColorado, Washington, UCLALord Wedgwood Charity
Houston NuttBoise State, Arkansas, Ole MissChickasaw Foundation
Tom O’BrienBoston College, NC StateNational Medal of Honor Leadership & Education Center
Steve SpurrierDuke, Florida, South CarolinaHBC Foundation

During its 17-year history, the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge has raised a total of $3.2 million for 71 different charities and foundations. Since its creation in 2007, the event has contributed a total of $9.7 million in scholarship and charity, helping make Peach Bowl, Inc. college football’s most charitable bowl organization.

Johnson is the winningest coach in the history of the event with four titles and $897,500 in winnings contributed to charities. His winnings are over $250,000 more than the next most-successful coach in even history, former Georgia Tech assistant coach Steve Spurrier.

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2025 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now and include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game home slate, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns versus Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech season ticket members will also have elevated seating priority for tickets purchased for the 2025 edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus archrival Georgia, set for Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Season ticket prices remain unchanged from 2024, with packages beginning at just $225. For more information and to become a season ticket member today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on TwitterFacebookInstagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Football Tech Trio Named to Hampshire Honor Society

Beetham, Freer and Shanahan recognized for excellence on the field and in the classroom

Tech Trio Named to Hampshire Honor Society
Football PHOTOS: Fans with Aer Lingus College Classic Trophy

Gallery from photo op at White and Gold Game

PHOTOS: Fans with Aer Lingus College Classic Trophy
Football VIDEO: Cinematic Recap - 2025 White and Gold Game

Beautiful day, entertaining game wraps up spring practice on The Flats

VIDEO: Cinematic Recap - 2025 White and Gold Game
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets