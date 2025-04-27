Kent Schmidt Walks Off GT’s 30th Win of the Year

THE FLATS – No. 21 Georgia Tech baseball (30-14, 15-9 ACC) got back into the win column in dramatic fashion as Drew Burress hit a game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth, setting up a walk-off solo shot from Kent Schmidt to defeat Virginia (24-16, 11-10 ACC) 7-6, in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

After falling behind, 6-3 in the top of the seventh, the #CardiacJackets started the comeback. Freshman Will Baker launched a pinch-hit solo home run to cut the lead to two in the bottom of the seventh, followed by a two-run game-tying blast from Burress in the bottom of the ninth. After Mason Patel pitched his third scoreless inning in the top of the 10th, it was Schmidt, who had missed the previous 20 games before the series with an injury, coming through with an opposite field blast in the bottom of the 10th to snap GT’s seven-game losing skid with the second walk-off home run of the season.

KENT SCHMIDT WALKS IT OFF!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/sIaMEXKpaw — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 27, 2025

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

Tech is now 30-14, securing the sixth straight 30-win season and tying the best start to a season in 14 years (since 2011).

This was Tech's first extra-inning game of the season and second true walk-off home run – also Burress ODU (Feb. 16).

It was GT's fourth walk-off hit of the season after Hernandez and Burress secured run-rule wins on March 2nd and April 12th

GT has now won two games this season when trailing after eight innings, both coming in ACC play – other at Virginia Tech on March 9.

Tech is 4-4 in one-run games this year.

The Jackets connected for two doubles today, bringing the season total to 117, the most in the nation.

Georgia Tech is averaging 2.66 doubles per game this season (117 in 44 games) – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in 1987.

The pitching staff struck out 10 Virginia batters today, marking the 21st double-digit K performance of the season and first since April 8 vs. Auburn.

With this win, Tech is tied with North Carolina for the 3rd-best record in the ACC, holding firm to one of the four coveted double-bye positions in the ACC Tournament in Durham, N.C. at the end of the year.

-best record in the ACC, holding firm to one of the four coveted double-bye positions in the ACC Tournament in Durham, N.C. at the end of the year. GT’s 15 conference wins is tied with NC State and North Carolina for the most in the conference.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Sophomore Kent Schmidt hit his first collegiate walk-off home run and 3rd HR of the year in the 10th inning, a solo shot to left field.

It was his second RBI of the game and 4th of the series after a two-out RBI single in the sixth inning cut the deficit to 3-4.

of the series after a two-out RBI single in the sixth inning cut the deficit to 3-4. He has recorded RBI in all three games since returning from injury and eight straight appearances overall, dating back to March 11.

This was his third game-winning RBI of the year, tied for the second most on the team behind five from Burress.

Speaking of Burress, he launched his 13th HR of the season in the bottom of the ninth inning, driving in Kyle Lodise and tying the game, 6-6.

It was his 38th career home run in White & Gold, giving him sole possession of 17th on the program's career home run leaderboard. He is four home runs shy of the Top 10 and 19 away from the program record (Jason Varitek – 57).

Freshman Will Baker delivered his fourth home run of the year in the seventh inning, the first of four unanswered GT runs. It was a solo shot to right center.

It was his third home run of the month, tied with Vahn Lackey for the second-most on the team behind Burress (4).

Baker finishes April with a team-high .625 slugging percentage, going off for three HR and 13 RBI – both 2nd on the team behind Burress (4 HR and 14 RBI).

finishes April with a team-high .625 slugging percentage, going off for three HR and 13 RBI – both 2 on the team behind (4 HR and 14 RBI). The Australian has delivered a team-high three-extra base hits when coming off the bench this season.

Tech freshmen have accounted for 25 HRs this season – led by 10 from Alex Hernandez. GT had 32 homers from freshman last year, headlined by a freshman record 25 off the bat of Drew Burress.

𝑰𝑻'𝑺 𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑻𝑨 𝑯𝑬𝑹𝑬! Will Baker hits his 4th HR of the year. 372 feet / 96 mph ACCNX – https://t.co/8JMK8UVU1k#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/R4C6OS6fQN — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 27, 2025

Freshman Caleb Daniel extended his on-base streak to 10 games with a 2-for-4 performance, scoring a run and drawing a walk as well. It was his 13th multi-hit game of the season, tied with Schmidt for the 6th most on the team.

Sophomore Vahn Lackey delivered his 20th multi-hit game of the season (tied with Alex Hernandez for the most on the team), going 2-for-5 in the 5-hole.

Freshman Alex Hernandez maintained pace, going 2-for-5 for his 20th multi-hit game of the year. He would drive in a run as well for his 48th RBI of the season – tied with Burress for the most on the team.

Junior Kyle Lodise came around to score twice, including one of the two runs driven in on Burress' game tying blast in the ninth. It was his 16th multi-run game of the season.

came around to score twice, including one of the two runs driven in on ’ game tying blast in the ninth. It was his 16 multi-run game of the season. Freshman Connor Shouse made his sixth start of the season, and third in the field, making an impact defensively with a diving catch in right to help ignite the GT comeback.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS