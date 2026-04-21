Jordan Ode Signs with Women’s Basketball

THE FLATS – Guard Jordan Ode, a 6-0 transfer from Michigan State has signed with Georgia Tech women’s basketball, head coach Karen Blair announced Tuesday.

“We’re elated to welcome Jordan Ode to Georgia Tech,” Blair said. “She’s the definition of a gym rat—someone who lives in the gym and is constantly putting in the work to elevate every part of her game. On the court, she brings tremendous versatility as a scorer. She can create off the bounce, make plays for her teammates and isn’t afraid to take advantage of mismatches by posting up smaller defenders. That complete offensive skill set makes her incredibly tough to guard. But beyond the skill, it’s her competitive spirit that really separates her. She plays with an edge, with purpose and with a drive that raises the level of everyone around her. We’re excited about what she’ll bring to our program and the impact she’ll have both on and off the floor.”

Ode played high school basketball at Maple Grove High School in Maple Grove, Minn., where she ended her career as the all-time leader in career points with 2,336. In her final season at Maple Grove, she averaged 25 points and six rebounds per game and was a McDonald’s All-American nominee.

A four-time all-conference and three-time all-state selection, she was ranked No. 33 in the ESPNW HoopGurlz recruiting rankings. In her junior season, she broke the Maple Grove single-season scoring record averaging 21 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. She also earned all-conference honors in cross country.

She redshirted her freshman season in 2025-26 at Michigan State.

Ode joins a 2026-27 Georgia Tech women’s basketball team that is returning four of its primary starting five from a season ago, the first under Blair. Tech finished with 10 victories inside McCamish Pavilion en route to a berth in the 2026 WBIT. The Yellow Jackets captured key victories over No. 18 Notre Dame, Clemson, Stanford and Miami last season.