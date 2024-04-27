Jones Shines as Tech Evens Series vs. Miami

THE FLATS – Senior two-way standout Cam Jones threw a 111-pitch complete game in addition to recording four hits as Georgia Tech baseball downed Miami (Fla.), 9-4, on Saturday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
Jones (3-1) just surrendered six hits in the effort, while striking out seven and walking none as the Yellow Jackets (26-15, 10-10 ACC) scored nine unanswered to start the game.
Payton Green hit a bases-clearing double in the first to kickstart the game before an RBI double by Jones in the third made it 4-0. Then in the fifth, John Giesler tacked on another run on a fielder’s choice, Mike Becchetti hit a two-run single and Trey Yunger’s sacrifice fly added four more.
At the plate behind Jones, Carson Kerce also had a multi-hit day, going 2-for-3.
The Hurricanes (19-23, 8-15 ACC) got on the board by chipping away at the lead with two runs in the sixth and a run in the seventh and ninth. They were led by Daniel Cuvet, who went 2-for-4. LHP Rafe Schlesinger (2-4) received the loss, allowing eight runs on eight hits in 4.1 innings of work.
Georgia Tech and Miami will square off in a rubber game on Sunday, April 28. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Postgame Notes:
- Cam Jones’ performance marks his second complete-game of the season, but first nine-inning complete game (prev. 7.0 vs. Virginia Tech);
- The nine innings pitched marks the longest of Jones’ cumulative college career (prev. 8.2 at Georgia State);
- It’s the first nine-inning complete game since Andy Archer pitched a four-hit shutout against Indiana State in the 2021 NCAA Nashville Regional (June 6, 2021).
Postgame Press Conference (Coach Hall, Cam Jones)
