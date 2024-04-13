Jones Pitches Jackets Past No. 16 Virginia Tech

THE FLATS – Senior left-handed pitcher Cam Jones pitched seven shutout innings to power Georgia Tech baseball to a 19-0 run-rule thumping of No. 16 Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Behind Jones’ (2-1) three-hit, six-strikeout outing, the Yellow Jackets (21-12, 6-8 ACC) caught fire offensively, scoring six runs in the second and eight runs in the fifth. In the second, Matthew Ellis blasted a mammoth grand slam, while Parker Brosius and Drew Burress double in a combined four of the eight runs in the fifth.

Burress led the way with a four-hit, three-RBI day. Brosius and Trey Yunger also finished with two hits apiece. Yunger doubled twice and drew two walks, while Brosius drove in three runs on the day. Ellis totaled five RBI for the game, also tacking on a sac fly. John Giesler, Payton Green and Mike Becchetti also had hits for Tech with Becchetti homering in the sixth.

The Hokies (23-9, 11-6 ACC) were three one-hit performances with RHP Wyatt Parliament (3-3) taking the loss, surrendering four runs on two hits in the first inning.

Georgia Tech will face off against 16th-ranked Virginia Tech in a big rubber match on Sunday, April 14. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra. Tickets remain for the series finale and can be purchased by visiting ramblinwreck.com/tickets.