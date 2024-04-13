Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

Jones Pitches Jackets Past No. 16 Virginia Tech

Share

Box Score Photo Gallery Postgame Notes Multimedia Purchase Tickets for Series Finale

THE FLATSSenior left-handed pitcher Cam Jones pitched seven shutout innings to power Georgia Tech baseball to a 19-0 run-rule thumping of No. 16 Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Behind Jones’ (2-1) three-hit, six-strikeout outing, the Yellow Jackets (21-12, 6-8 ACC) caught fire offensively, scoring six runs in the second and eight runs in the fifth. In the second, Matthew Ellis blasted a mammoth grand slam, while Parker Brosius and Drew Burress double in a combined four of the eight runs in the fifth.

Burress led the way with a four-hit, three-RBI day. Brosius and Trey Yunger also finished with two hits apiece. Yunger doubled twice and drew two walks, while Brosius drove in three runs on the day. Ellis totaled five RBI for the game, also tacking on a sac fly. John Giesler, Payton Green and Mike Becchetti also had hits for Tech with Becchetti homering in the sixth.

The Hokies (23-9, 11-6 ACC) were three one-hit performances with RHP Wyatt Parliament (3-3) taking the loss, surrendering four runs on two hits in the first inning.

Georgia Tech will face off against 16th-ranked Virginia Tech in a big rubber match on Sunday, April 14. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra. Tickets remain for the series finale and can be purchased by visiting ramblinwreck.com/tickets.

Postgame Notes:

  • Georgia Tech drew 19 walks, tying a program record set vs. Hope College (March 25, 1978)
  • LHP Cam Jones’ complete-game was the first by a Georgia Tech pitcher since LHP Connor Thomas threw a complete game in the 2019 NCAA Regional, tossing 8.2 innings in the 6-5 loss to Auburn.
  • Jones’ complete-game shutout was the first since Thomas threw a nine-inning, two-hit shutout against Pitt on May 17, 2019.
  • Jones struck out six batters and walked none, retiring six-of-seven leadoff hitters to stymie the Hokies’ offense.

Multimedia:

Postgame Press Conference (Coach Hall, Jones)

Around Social Media

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Baseball Giesler Homers Tech to Series Win over No. 16 VT

Series clincher gives head coach Danny Hall his 1,400th career win

Giesler Homers Tech to Series Win over No. 16 VT
Baseball PHOTOS: Baseball vs. Virginia Tech - Game 3

Photos by Danny Karnik

PHOTOS: Baseball vs. Virginia Tech - Game 3
Baseball PHOTOS: Baseball vs. Virginia Tech - Game 2

Photos by Danny Karnik

PHOTOS: Baseball vs. Virginia Tech - Game 2
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets