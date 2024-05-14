Jones Named Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Semifinalist

Jones has been one of the top two-way players in the country, joining the 10-player Olerud Award semifinalist list as the lone representative from the ACC. The Houston County native is currently third on the team, hitting .335 with 63 hits, 11 doubles and four home runs for 29 RBI, reaching base at a .440 clip. He also ranks third in the ACC with 26 stolen bases on the season, having been only caught once.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Senior two-way standout Cam Jones (Houston County, Ga./Houston County (Georgia State)) continues to be lauded, getting named a semifinalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award for his terrific play this season, it was announced today.

On the mound, Jones leads the Jackets with a 5.04 ERA over 15 appearances and six starts with a 3-1 record, three saves and two complete games. In his 50.0 innings of work, the southpaw has allowed just 44 hits and 28 runs, walking 18 and striking out 38. Opponents are hitting just .239 against him, holding a 1.22 WHIP, which is good for fifth in the ACC.

Jones has been a huge part of the surging Yellow Jackets that have taken five of the last six ACC series, with series victories over then-No. 16 Virginia Tech, then-No. 10 Virginia and then-No. 9 Duke. In the month of May, Jones has really turned it on, hitting .360 for the month with nine hits, a home run and four RBI, also drawing five walks for a .484 on-base percentage.

The five finalists for the Olerud Award will be announced during the NCAA Tournament, with the winner being announced on June 17.

Jones and the Yellow Jackets will travel to finish the 2024 regular season at Florida State on May 16-18 in Tallahassee. First pitch on Thursday is slated for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

